Global LiDAR Market Size, Trends and Outlook 2019-2024 - Increasing Investments in LiDAR Startups by Automotive Giants Prompts Robust Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application (Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, ADAS & Driverless Cars), Component, Range, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 844 million in 2019 to USD 2,273 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 18.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Teledyne Technologies (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Trimble (US), FARO (US), RIEGL (Austria), SICK AG (Germany), Quantum Spatial (US), Beijing Beiketian Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Velodyne Lidar (US), and YellowScan (France) are some of the key players in the LiDAR market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the LiDAR market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs to drive the growth of LiDAR market

Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs, engineering, and construction applications; increasing use of LiDAR in geographical information systems (GIS) applications; and the emergence of 4D LiDAR are the major factors driving the growth of the LiDAR market. However, safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars acts as a restraint for the market growth.



Based on technology, 4D LiDAR to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2019 and 2024



The growth of 4D LIDAR is attributed to the widespread adoption of 4D LiDAR in applications such as ADAS, driverless cars, and robotics. Autonomous vehicles require detailed understanding regarding the physical world around them, which can be achieved using 4D LiDAR. The adoption of 4D LiDAR would help in gaining a high level of automation in self-driving cars, robots, and other autonomous systems.



Based on installation type, ground-based LiDAR to be the fastest-growing installation type between 2019 and 2024



Ground-based LiDAR scanning technology is widely used across a wide range of applications, such as mapping, engineering, environment, and meteorology. Ground-based LiDAR systems are either stationary or movable and are further segmented into static LiDAR and mobile LiDAR. Ground-based LiDAR is typically mounted on a tripod or placed on a moving platform, for example, vehicles. These systems are less costly as compared to airborne-LiDAR systems.



Based on application, ADAS & driverless cars to be the fastest-growing application between 2019 and 2024



The automotive industry is looking forward to autonomous vehicles and assisted technologies. Automotive companies are coming up with innovative technologies in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using new and affordable sensors. Rising adoption of solid-state LiDAR in ADAS and driverless cars for assuring safety is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Moreover, automotive giants are adopting LiDAR systems for their L3 level vehicles, which is expected to have a positive impact on the sales of these vehicle types.



APAC LiDAR market to record highest growth rate during forecast period



The LiDAR market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in surveying and mapping operations due to increasing infrastructural development, focus on forest management, and mining activities in the region. The increasing applications of airborne and ground-based LiDAR systems and the growing number of surveying and mapping activities in the region are anticipated to drive the demand for LiDAR in APAC.



Research Coverage



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the LiDAR market based on component, type, installation type, range, service, technology, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the LiDAR market. It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall LiDAR market and the subsegments.

The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in LiDAR Market

4.2 Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Country-Wise Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of LiDAR Systems in Uavs

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of LiDAR in Engineering and Construction Applications

5.2.1.3 Use of LiDAR in Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Applications

5.2.1.4 Emergence of 4D LiDAR

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Threats Related to Uavs and Autonomous Cars

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in LiDAR Startups By Automotive Giants

5.2.3.2 Opportunities for Swir-Based Design in the Long Term

5.2.3.3 Technological Shifts With the Adoption of Solid-State, Mems, Flash LiDAR, and Other LiDAR Technologies

5.2.3.4 Development of Better Geospatial Solutions Using Sensor Fusion

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Services and Limited Availability of Geospatial Data



6 LiDAR Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2D LiDAR

6.2.1 2D LiDAR is Suitable for Detection and Ranging Tasks

6.3 3D LiDAR

6.3.1 3D LiDAR Can be Used Widely for Real-Time 3D Data Acquisition

6.4 4D LiDAR

6.4.1 4D LiDAR Expected to be Widely Adopted in Automobile Applications



7 LiDAR Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laser Scanners

7.2.1 Laser Scanners are Used to Scan Environment and Detect LiDAR Data

7.3 Navigation and Positioning Systems

7.3.1 GPS and IMU Help Convert Sensor Data Into Static Points

7.4 GPS

7.4.1 Using LiDAR in Conjunction With GPS Helps Increase the Accuracy of Measurement Devices

7.5 IMU

7.5.1 Use of IMU Helps Get the Pitch, Roll, and Yaw Measurements

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Camera

7.6.2 High-Precision Clock

7.6.3 Other Accessories



8 LiDAR Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mechanical

8.2.1 Large Size of Mechanical LiDAR Attributed to the use in Mapping and Engineering Applications

8.3 Solid-State

8.3.1 Solid-State LiDAR Expected to Gain Traction Due to Compact Size, Low Cost, and Significant Adoption in Automotive Applications



9 LiDAR Market, By Installation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ground-Based LiDAR

9.2.1 Mobile LiDAR

9.2.1.1 Mobile LiDAR has Gained Traction in the Market Due to the Adoption in Automotive and Transportation Application

9.2.2 Static LiDAR

9.2.2.1 Static LiDAR has Gained Importance Due to Adoption in a Variety of Indoor Applications

9.3 Airborne LiDAR

9.3.1 Topographic

9.3.1.1 Ability of Topographic LiDAR to Perform Well in Environmental Applications Drives Their Market

9.3.2 Bathymetric LiDAR

9.3.2.1 Bathymetric LiDAR is Used in Mapping of Water Bodies



10 LiDAR Market, By Range

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Short

10.2.1 Wide Adoption in Automotive and Robotics Applications to Provide Opportunities for Short-Range LiDAR

10.3 Medium

10.3.1 Medium-Range LiDAR Expected to Witness Significant Growth Due to the use in Engineering and Environment Applications

10.4 Long

10.4.1 Increasing use of Long-Range LiDAR in Surveying and Mapping Applications to Drive This Segment



11 LiDAR Market, By Service

11.1 Introduction

11.2 LiDAR Data Processing

11.2.1 Data Acquisition

11.2.2 Point Cloud Classification

11.2.3 3D Visualization

11.3 Aerial Surveying

11.3.1 Aerial Surveying is Widely Used to Collect Geomatics Information

11.4 Asset Management

11.4.1 Asset Management is Widely Used in Utility Industry

11.5 Gis Services

11.5.1 Gis Services Segment to Grow at Highest Rate

11.6 Ground-Based Surveying

11.6.1 Ground-Based Monitoring Can Provide Accurate Data at a Faster Pace

11.7 Other Services



12 LiDAR Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Corridor Mapping

12.2.1 Roadways

12.2.1.1 LiDAR is Used to Determine the Length of Roads and Structure of Terrains

12.2.2 Railways

12.2.2.1 LiDAR is a Cost-Effective Solution to Map Complete Railway Networks

12.2.3 Others

12.2.3.1 LiDAR is Used in Mapping of Utilities

12.3 Engineering

12.3.1 LiDAR is Used for Designing Complex Engineering Projects

12.4 Environment

12.4.1 Forest Management

12.4.1.1 Forest Surveys Done Using LiDAR are More Cost-Effective Quick

12.4.2 Coastline Management

12.4.2.1 Combining Topographical and Bathymetric LiDAR Can Provide More Accurate Mapping of Coastline

12.4.3 Pollution Modeling

12.4.3.1 LiDAR Can Scan Environment According to Specific Parameters and Provide Pollution Data

12.4.4 Agriculture

12.4.4.1 LiDAR is Used to Identify Crop Viability and Categorize and Map Crops

12.4.5 Wind Farm

12.4.5.1 LiDAR Can be Used in Wind Farms to Detect the Direction of Wind

12.4.6 Precision Forestry

12.4.6.1 LiDAR Can be Used in Precision Forestry to Make Data-Driven Decisions

12.5 Adas & Driverless Cars

12.5.1 LiDAR Can Provide High Accuracy in Object Detection and Recognition for Adas & Driverless Cars

12.6 Exploration

12.6.1 Oil & Gas

12.6.1.1 LiDAR Can Provide Accurate Information About Environmental Parameters for Oil & Gas Industry

12.6.2 Mining

12.6.2.1 LiDAR is Used in Mining to Provide the Exact Location of the Area or Surface to be Mined

12.7 Urban Planning

12.7.1 LiDAR Helps Obtain Digital Models of Cities and Digital Surface Models of Earth Surfaces

12.8 Cartography

12.8.1 LiDAR has Been Adopted for Cartography Owing to the use of Navigation and Position Systems

12.9 Meteorology

12.9.1 LiDAR Can Provide Accurate Data of Atmospheric Structures

12.10 Other Applications

12.10.1 Police LiDAR

12.10.2 Gaming

12.10.3 Robotics



13 LiDAR Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Growth of LiDAR Market in US is Attributed to Government Mandates and Initiatives

13.2.1.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in the US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Growth of Market in Canada is Attributed to Developments in Spatial Data Infrastructure

13.2.2.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Steady Growth of Market in Mexico is Due to the use of LiDAR to Study Ancient Sites, Archeological, and Environmental Conditions

13.2.3.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 UK

13.3.1.1 UK to Hold Largest Size in European Market During Forecast Period

13.3.1.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in the UK

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Market in Germany to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

13.3.2.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Germany

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 France to Hold a Significant Share of European Market

13.3.3.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Italian Market to Witness Steady Growth in the Coming Years

13.3.4.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Italy

13.3.5 Rest of Europe

13.4 APAC

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Market Growth in China is Attributed to the Growth in Environmental, Meteorology, and Corridor Mapping Applications

13.4.1.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Japan to Hold Significant Share of Market in APAC Region

13.4.2.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Japan

13.4.3 South Korea

13.4.3.1 South Korean Market is Driven By Environmental and Robotics Applications

13.4.4 India

13.4.4.1 Indian Market is Driven By Corridor Mapping and Environmental Applications

13.4.4.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in India

13.5 Rest of the World

13.5.1 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1.1 Middle East to Lead LiDAR in RoW

13.5.2 South America

13.5.2.1 Growth of South American Market is Attributed to Developments in Exploration and Engineering Applications



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.2.1 Product Launches

14.2.2 Contracts, Agreements, and Partnerships

14.2.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts

14.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2.5 Expansions

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Innovators

14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.4 Emerging Players



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Teledyne Technologies

15.2.2 Hexagon

15.2.3 Trimble

15.2.4 FARO

15.2.5 RIEGL

15.2.6 SICK AG

15.2.7 Quantum Spatial

15.2.8 Beijing Beiketian Technology Co. Ltd. (Surestar)

15.2.9 Velodyne LiDAR

15.2.10 YellowScan

15.3 Right to Win

15.4 Other Key Players

15.4.1 Geokno

15.4.2 Phoenix LiDAR

15.4.3 Leddartech

15.4.4 Quanergy Systems

15.4.5 Innoviz Technologies

15.4.6 Leosphere

15.4.7 Waymo LLC

15.4.8 Valeo S.A.

15.4.9 Neptec Technologies

15.4.10 Ouster

15.4.11 ZX LiDARs



