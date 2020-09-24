Global Life Science Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Deals 2014-2020 by Company A-Z, Stage of Development, Deal Type, Therapy Focus, and Technology Type

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides details of the latest Academic and Non-Profit agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.

Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Academic and Non-Profit deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Academic and Non-Profit deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Academic and Non-Profit partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 4,500 online deal records of actual Academic and Non-Profit deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



Key benefits

In-depth understanding of Academic and Non-Profit deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Academic and Non-Profit agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Academic and Non-Profit contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Academic and Non-Profit partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Academic and Non-Profit partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

2.4. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by deal type

2.5. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by therapy area

2.6. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Academic and Non-Profit partnering

2.7.1 Academic and Non-Profit partnering headline values

2.7.2 Academic and Non-Profit deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Academic and Non-Profit deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Academic and Non-Profit royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Academic and Non-Profit deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

4.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hemh8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

