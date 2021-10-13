Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Olympus, Carl Zeiss Microscopy and PicoQuant Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Microscopy Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life science microscopy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. Life science area supports the imaging needs of the scientific community with advanced innovation & technical expertise for the visualization, measurement and analysis of microstructures. It plays a vital role in health care sector, research sector and lab testing. In microscope an image may also be enlarged by many other wave forms including acoustic, X-ray or electron beam and be received by direct or digital imaging or by a combination of these methods. Key applications of life science microscopy includes testing labs, pharmacy and biotechnology companies. Testing labs are dominant users of life science microscopy devices.



Key Growth Due To Focus on R&D

The increasing expenditure in R&D for development of improved and advanced product is the major driving factor of the life science microscopy devices market. Growing trend of microscopy application in life science research contribute growth to the life science microscopy devices market. Increasing demand of microscopy is owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and incidence of acute infections across the world which supports lucrative growth of the life science microscopy market. However, the cost pertaining to microscopy device is becoming one of the restraining factors in budget constraint area of life science.



Application in Drug Discovery Demanding the Growth of Microscopy Devices Market

Microbiology and cell biology segments hold the major share in life science microscopy devices market on account of growing research work. The increasing healthcare expenditure supports the research procedure which drives the microscopy market to grow significantly. The advancement in pharmacology especially drug discoveries in terms of broader treatment aspects of globally prevalent diseases is one of the main revenue generator of life science microscopy devices. Microscopy also plays important role in ADMET testing in toxicology; it helps to save the resources spent on drug discoveries as many drugs fail during metabolism or absorption stages. The toxicology and pharmacology segments are anticipated to witness significant growth in life science microscopy devices market. Efficient investigation of diseases is crucial for the treatment purpose which makes the microscopes more preferable in the pathology area.



Cryo Electron Microscopy Gaining Traction

Cryo electron microscopy has become an important tool in determination of the 3D structure of the complexes of macromolecules at the subnanometer resolution. Moreover, it has been used to observe helical as well as 2D crystalline specimens. These microscopes have also been used to achieve near-atomic resolution, which have been instrumental in the study of biological functions of different molecules in atomic detail. With the combination of a number of techniques such as X-ray crystallography, microscopy has also been able to achieve greater precision, which has been used as a phasing model to solve crystallographic structures of a variety of macromolecules.



Microscopy Demand Spikes during Pandemic

Electron microscopy methods have proven instrumental to recent coronavirus research for sure. From resolving the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to identifying vaccine candidates, research labs around the world have been working closely with electron microscopists to study cells, viruses and proteins at the molecular level. This caused a sudden spur in the sales and therefore the growth rate of microscopy devices market.



North America to Dominate

North America is estimated to dominate the life science microscopy devices market due to adaptability of advanced technology in healthcare and life science field followed by Europe. Developed research infrastructure, as well as increasing fund for life science research and drug discoveries in North America contribute majorly to witness lucrative growth to the life science microscopy devices market. North America and Europe hold the major market share as a result of presence of major manufacturers of life science microscopy devices. Asia-Pacific region will see substantial growth in next few years due to growing research facilities, rising health awareness and initiatives of governmental organizations.

3.3.1.1 Evolving CI Trend and Rise in Discretionary Income

3.3.1.2 Superiors Advantages of Using autonomous mobile robots

3.3.1.3 Increasing use of Customized material as a Promotional Tool

