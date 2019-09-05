Global Life Sciences Industry Report 2019: Examine 5 Key Predictions that will Shape the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Predictions of the Global Life Sciences Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life science industry is in a state of flux. While the recent years have seen the advent of multiple novel technologies, such as in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), CRISPR-Cas9, virtual clinical trials, and liquid biopsy, the industry stands at a crossroad with challenges in scaling-up and commercializing such technologies. In addition, companies are also striving to customize and expand the application of existing technologies into emerging areas, such as Femtech and emerging geographies such as Asia-Pacific.

As the life sciences industry attempts to catch up with the digital revolution, the movement towards customer centricity is challenging traditional stakehoders such as Big Pharma, diagnostic companies, and site management organizations (SMOs) to improve their business strategy and embrace mHealth solutions. Companies in the life sciences industry are increasingly adopting a digital-first mindset in the wake of rapidly declining returns on research and development (R&D) and the complexity of financial precision medicine equation catering to select and small population groups.



The future will bring more digitally integrated solutions based on R&D advancements; this will influence how clinical trials are designed and how new products are commercialized. While the need for value-based-care grows along with strained profitability, Big Pharma needs to decentralize and outsource manufacturing of novel cell and gene therapies to contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMOs).



The convergence of pharmaceuticals, clinical laboratory testing services, and companion diagnostics, which has been enabled by digital connectivity, is driving regulatory and commercial changes in the global life sciences industry. Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) play a very significant role in achieving these industry changes. Although companies have relied on M&As in the past to fill gaps in their portfolios, they are now recalibrating their focus to experience synergies and radical growth; companies are also increasingly relying on assets from the Startup 2.0 ecosystem. T

he global life sciences industry has been adopting path-breaking life science technologies, which are helping to make precision healthcare a reality. This research service focusses on the critical issue of monetization in value-based care in the life sciences industry.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key factors that will influence the size and direction of the global life sciences industry in 2019?

What technology developments in the global life sciences industry in 2018 will have an impact during 2019?

What are the key opportunities and strategic imperatives for companies in 2019?

What are the innovative monetization models used by companies looking to commercialize and distribute novel solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Life Sciences - Segment Snapshot

Big Market Themes

2. Life Sciences - Predictions for 2019

Prediction 1: Demonstrated Benefits of Virtual Clinical Trials to Increasingly Challenge Traditional SMO/PRO Vendors

Prediction 2: Single-use Technology to Enable Decentralization of Manufacturing of Cell and Gene Therapy Products

Prediction 3: Amalgamation of Online and Offline Distribution Channels to Drive Growth in the DTCGT Market

Prediction 4: Application of Liquid Biopsy for Clinical Trial Patient Selection and Early Cancer Screening to Drive Growth

Prediction 5: Rising Number of IVF Cases in APAC and Adoption of PGD Tests to Extend Service Reach to a Wider Audience

3. Key Conclusions

Strategic Imperatives for Life Sciences

