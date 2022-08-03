Global Ligase Market Report to Reach $651.4 Million by 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ligase Market - A Global and Regional Analysis:Focus on Product, Source, Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ligase Market Industry Overview

The global ligase market is projected to reach $651.4 million by 2032 from $371.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the global ligase market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases on a global level, rising awareness of enzyme based diagnostic testing and significant number of funding for executing research and development.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global ligase market is progressing rapidly with a significant increase in the research and development activities pertaining to a wide range of ligase product for disease detection, accentuating their criticality in healthcare. Ligase enzyme has a critical role in the molecular diagnostics approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application of targeted therapeutics. Most of the players in the global ligase market offer products encompassing the ligation kits and enzymes.

Increasing investments in the R&D for enzyme-based molecular diagnostics is one of the major opportunities in the ligase market. Several diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively on drug development and using ligase as a therapeutic means for applications in several disease indications in order to enable efficient diagnosis, treatment selection, dosage selection, and treatment monitoring.

Impact

Several techniques are employed in the development of ligase utilization to detect and quantify specific DNA or RNA sequences. This ligase market space has been segmented into applications that includes ligase chain reaction (LCR), ligase detection reaction (LDR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), repeat expansion detection (RED), rolling circle amplification (RCA), proximity ligation assay (PLA), molecular cloning, ligation mediated PCR, mutation detection, and other application such as drug target. Some of these technologies are described briefly as follows:

Ligase chain reaction (LCR): LCR is an amplification process that contrasts with polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which includes a thermostable ligase to join two probes or different particles together, which can then be amplified by standard PCR cycling.

Ligase detection reaction (LDR): LDR is a ligase chain reaction (LCR) dependent methodology which that involves a single pair of complementary probes to one strand of targeted DNA. This technique utilizes a high fidelity based thermostable DNA ligase that can distinguish against the ligation of mismatched probes.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS): In next-generation sequencing, DNA ligase is used to identify the presence of the nucleotide at a specific position in a DNA sequence. The role of this sequencing depends upon the ability of DNA ligase to identify and consolidate bases in an unmistakable way.

Ligation mediated PCR: The process of ligation mediated PCR allows to generate prototypical sequencing templates without subcloning from huge molecules, for example-., amplified yeast artificial chromosomes (YACs).

Market Segmentation

by Product

Quick Ligase

T4 DNA Ligase

E. coli DNA Ligase

Tth DNA Ligase

T4 RNA Ligase

Pfu DNA Ligase

Others

by Source

Archaebacterium

Escherichia coli

Thermus thermophilus

Pyrococcus furiosus

Others

by Application

Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR)

Ligase Detection Reaction (LDR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Repeat Expansion Detection (RED)

Rolling Circle Amplification (RCA)

Proximity Ligation Assay (PLA)

Molecular Cloning

Ligation Mediated PCR

Mutation Detection

Others

by End User

Research Laboratories and Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Drivers:

Growing Need for Ligases in Disease Treatment

Rising Incidence of Diseases such as Cancer and Genetic Disorders

Rising Focus of Researchers on Non-Toxic Biocatalyst

Challenges:

High Reception Costs Involving Small and Medium Enterprises

Variation in the Ability of Ligase to Repair

Opportunities

Utilization of PCR-Based Frameworks

Recuperation of Lost or Rearranged Genetic Information

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

2 Research Methodology

3 Global Ligase Market: Market Overview

4 Industry Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Global Ligase Market (by Product Type), Value ($Million) & Volume (Units), 2021-2032

8 Global Ligase Market (by Source Type), Value ($Million), 2021-2032

9 Global Ligase Market (by Application), Value ($Million), 2021-2032

10 Global Ligase Market (by End User), Value ($Million) & Volume (Units), 2021-2032

11 Global Ligase Market (by Region), Value ($Million) & Volume (Units), 2021-2032

12 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Inspiralis Limited, Inc.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

SBS Genetech

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

