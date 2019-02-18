Global Ligation Devices Market 2019-2024 - Emerging Economies with Growing Healthcare Expenditures are Expected to Provide Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ligation Devices Market by Product (Hand-held Instruments, Accessories), Procedure (Minimally Invasive & Open Surgery), Application (Gynaecology, GIT, Cardiothoracic, Urology), End User (Hospital, Nursing Homes) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ligation devices market is projected to reach USD 1,189 million by 2024 from USD 876 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring surgical treatment, especially minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Accessories accounted for a significant share of the market in 2018

By product, the ligation devices market is segmented into handheld instruments and accessories. In 2018, the accessories segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising procedural volume of gastrointestinal and abdominal surgeries and increasing adoption of MIS are driving the growth of this product segment.

MIS procedures held the majority share in the ligation devices market in 2018

On the basis of procedure, the ligation devices market is segmented into MIS and open surgery. In 2018, the MIS segment accounted for the larger share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of MIS procedures over open surgical procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of MIS over open surgery is also expected to drive market growth.

North America dominated the ligation devices market in 2018

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. In addition to this, favorable reimbursement policies for MIS procedures in the region are also driving the growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ligation Devices: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Ligation Devices Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of Ligation Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Price of Ligation Devices

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Economies



6 Ligation Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Handheld Instruments

6.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Hernia to Support the Demand for Handheld Ligation Devices Worldwide

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures Resulting in High Demand for Accessories - A Key Growth Driver for This Segment



7 Ligation Devices Market, By Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Minimally Invasive Surgery

7.2.1 Increasing Number of Mis Procedures to Result in an Increase in the Demand for Ligation Devices

7.3 Open Surgery

7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Cvd and the Need for Surgical Intervention as A Treatment Option is Driving the Open Surgery Market



8 Ligation Devices Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Applications

8.2.1 Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Surgeries is the Largest Application Segment of the Ligation Devices Market

8.3 Cardiovascular Applications

8.3.1 Cardiovascular Application Segment to Register the Highest Growth in the Ligation Devices Market During the Study Period

8.4 Gynecological Applications

8.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Ovarian & Cervical Cancers to Drive Market Growth

8.5 Urological Applications

8.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Urological Diseases has Driven the Adoption of Ligation Devices

8.6 Other Applications



9 Ligation Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Ligation Devices

9.3 Other End Users



10 Ligation Devices Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Market for Ligation Devices

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increase in Surgical Volumes in Canada Will Drive the Market for Ligation Devices

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the Ligation Devices Market in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Over A Fourth of UK Adults Were Obese in 2016

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Steady Rise in Surgical Volumes Indicates Potential Growth in Demand for Ligation Devices

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Rising Disease Prevalence Can Be Attributed to Changing Lifestyles in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Rising Obesity Levels in India Will Contribute to Market Growth

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Japan has the World's Fastest-Growing Geriatric Population

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

11.3 Key Strategies

11.3.1 Acquisition, 2015-2018

11.3.2 Expansions, 2015-2018

11.3.3 Agreements & Collaborations, 2015-2018

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2017)

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.2 Johnson & Johnson

12.3 The Cooper Companies, Inc.

12.4 Conmed Corporation

12.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.6 Teleflex Incorporated

12.7 Olympus Corporation

12.8 Applied Medical Resources Corporation

12.9 Grena Think Medical

12.10 Genicon, Inc.



