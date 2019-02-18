Global Ligation Devices Market 2019-2024 - Emerging Economies with Growing Healthcare Expenditures are Expected to Provide Lucrative Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ligation Devices Market by Product (Hand-held Instruments, Accessories), Procedure (Minimally Invasive & Open Surgery), Application (Gynaecology, GIT, Cardiothoracic, Urology), End User (Hospital, Nursing Homes) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ligation devices market is projected to reach USD 1,189 million by 2024 from USD 876 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring surgical treatment, especially minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.
Accessories accounted for a significant share of the market in 2018
By product, the ligation devices market is segmented into handheld instruments and accessories. In 2018, the accessories segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising procedural volume of gastrointestinal and abdominal surgeries and increasing adoption of MIS are driving the growth of this product segment.
MIS procedures held the majority share in the ligation devices market in 2018
On the basis of procedure, the ligation devices market is segmented into MIS and open surgery. In 2018, the MIS segment accounted for the larger share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of MIS procedures over open surgical procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of MIS over open surgery is also expected to drive market growth.
North America dominated the ligation devices market in 2018
North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. In addition to this, favorable reimbursement policies for MIS procedures in the region are also driving the growth of this market.
Key Topics Covered:
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery
5.2.2.1 High Price of Ligation Devices
5.2.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
6.2 Handheld Instruments
6.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Hernia to Support the Demand for Handheld Ligation Devices Worldwide
6.3.1 Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures Resulting in High Demand for Accessories - A Key Growth Driver for This Segment
7.2 Minimally Invasive Surgery
7.2.1 Increasing Number of Mis Procedures to Result in an Increase in the Demand for Ligation Devices
7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Cvd and the Need for Surgical Intervention as A Treatment Option is Driving the Open Surgery Market
8.2 Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Applications
8.2.1 Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Surgeries is the Largest Application Segment of the Ligation Devices Market
8.3.1 Cardiovascular Application Segment to Register the Highest Growth in the Ligation Devices Market During the Study Period
8.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Ovarian & Cervical Cancers to Drive Market Growth
8.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Urological Diseases has Driven the Adoption of Ligation Devices
9.2 Hospitals
9.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Ligation Devices
10.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Market for Ligation Devices
10.2.2.1 Increase in Surgical Volumes in Canada Will Drive the Market for Ligation Devices
10.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the Ligation Devices Market in Europe
10.3.2.1 Over A Fourth of UK Adults Were Obese in 2016
10.3.3.1 Steady Rise in Surgical Volumes Indicates Potential Growth in Demand for Ligation Devices
10.4.1.1 Rising Disease Prevalence Can Be Attributed to Changing Lifestyles in China
10.4.2.1 Rising Obesity Levels in India Will Contribute to Market Growth
10.4.3.1 Japan has the World's Fastest-Growing Geriatric Population
