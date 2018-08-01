Global Light Aircraft Market 2018 to 2022 -- A $3.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2022

DUBLIN, Aug 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Light Aircraft Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light aircraft market is projected to generate a revenue of more than USD 3.1 billion by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of electric VTOL. The aviation industry continues to be one of the most carbon-intensive industries and currently lags in the race of electrification, with projections indicating it to consume one-fourth of the world's carbon budget by 2050.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of private air travel. In terms of both value and volume, the Americas continue to be the current market leader in the global light aircraft market, followed by EMEA and APAC. In the global market, the lightweight aircraft has been predominantly used in the fields of personal recreation and instructional use in pilot-training academies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in aviation fuel prices. In 2016, conventional fuel-powered light aircraft accounted for 58.87% of the global light aircraft market. Due to an increment of 33.7% in the aviation fuel prices during the last year, the total sales of conventional fuel-powered light aircraft witnessed a decline of 3.5% during the same period.





Key Vendors

Cirrus Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

TECNAM

Textron Aviation

Key Topics Covered







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Global conventional fuel-powered light aircraft market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global renewable power-driven light aircraft market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of electric VTOL

Avionics advancements in general aviation

Advancements in manufacturing technology

Increased application of composites in the aircraft

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cirrus Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

TECNAM

Textron Aviation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47qwp8/global_light?w=5

