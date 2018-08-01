Global Light Aircraft Market 2018 to 2022 -- A $3.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2022
06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Aircraft Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global light aircraft market is projected to generate a revenue of more than USD 3.1 billion by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of electric VTOL. The aviation industry continues to be one of the most carbon-intensive industries and currently lags in the race of electrification, with projections indicating it to consume one-fourth of the world's carbon budget by 2050.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of private air travel. In terms of both value and volume, the Americas continue to be the current market leader in the global light aircraft market, followed by EMEA and APAC. In the global market, the lightweight aircraft has been predominantly used in the fields of personal recreation and instructional use in pilot-training academies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in aviation fuel prices. In 2016, conventional fuel-powered light aircraft accounted for 58.87% of the global light aircraft market. Due to an increment of 33.7% in the aviation fuel prices during the last year, the total sales of conventional fuel-powered light aircraft witnessed a decline of 3.5% during the same period.
Key Vendors
- Cirrus Aircraft
- Diamond Aircraft
- Piper Aircraft
- TECNAM
- Textron Aviation
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Global conventional fuel-powered light aircraft market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global renewable power-driven light aircraft market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of electric VTOL
- Avionics advancements in general aviation
- Advancements in manufacturing technology
- Increased application of composites in the aircraft
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cirrus Aircraft
- Diamond Aircraft
- Piper Aircraft
- TECNAM
- Textron Aviation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47qwp8/global_light?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets