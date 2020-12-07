Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook 2020 - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM) Group Retained its Global Leadership in the Light-Duty Trucks and Vans Segment
Dec 07, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global sales of light commercial vehicle (LCV) are expected to reach 9.49 million units in 2020, with pickups contributing to 4.62 million units.
The share of North America (NA) in the overall LCV market stood at 35%, while China held a 25% share, in 2019. Impending disruptions due to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) are expected to impact sales across all regions, with Europe taking the biggest hit due to the severity of the virus.
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM) group retained its global leadership in the light-duty (LD) trucks and vans segment, while Ford continued to lead the pickups segment globally in 2019. Electric LCVs (eLCVs) will continue to gain importance going forward with a slew of launches expected until 2023, with quite a few of them, especially in medium-sized vans, expected in 2020. Renault-Nissan, Volkswagen, Daimler, Ford, and Fiat have plans to come out with new eLCV models this year.
COVID-19 has brought the global economy to its knees with business activities severely impacted everywhere. This has only exacerbated an already weak outlook for LCV sales in 2020, which is now expected to decline by 19% across major regions combined. Governments of all major economies have come up with a rescue plan in the form of providing substantial fiscal stimulus, to the tune of 5%-10% of GDP on average, to their respective countries.
However, most regions are expected to make any decent recovery only by late Q3/Q4 2020, with emerging nations on average recovering quicker than their counterparts in NA and Europe. With the lockdown in force in most regions and people staying indoors and maintaining social distancing, last-mile delivery of essentials is expected to rise.
This will result in greater utilization and reallocation of LCVs in the last-mile application to deliver essentials. The current situation could open up the potential for a range of innovations and disruptions leading to increasing adoption of autonomous features on vehicles, such as the use of drones for deliveries in the medium to long terms.
With the increase in supply chain complexity and service requirements, last-mile delivery is evolving dynamically to meet customer demands. Electric and autonomous LCVs will play a crucial role in this regard. A large portion of the dynamic shuttles which are a part of on-demand passenger transportation will be based on LCV platforms.
Apart from the impact of eCommerce and last-mile applications, connectivity is expected to slowly grow in significance. Greater integration of various telematics features in the developed markets such as NA and Europe as well as increasing penetration in China, India and Latin America (LATAM) can potentially bring connected features in LCVs to the forefront in 2020.
LCV OEMs will leverage their technological know-how in the passenger vehicle segment in terms of powertrain, and also their lightweighting strategies. Most of them such as Renault-Nissan, Volkswagen, and Daimler are working on building common platforms for some LCVs and passenger vehicles to reduce lead times and save on development costs.
The slowdown due to the pandemic should also expedite some of the M&A activity in the automotive industry as companies look for collaboration to cut costs and mitigate risks. More joint work from OEMs and suppliers in the areas of electrification, connectivity, and developing autonomous capabilities should make these features affordable and increase their adoption going forward.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- 2019-Key Highlights
- Global LCV Market Forecast-Overview
- Snapshot of the Global LCV Market-2019
- Top Trends in the LCV Market-2020
- Top 5 Predictions of 2020
Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Key OEMs Compared in this Study
2020 Global Economic Outlook-Executive Summary
- Covid-19 Global Economic Impact-Visioning Scenarios
- Global Economic Outlook 2020-Top 5 Predictions
- 2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- Major Economies-Key Predictions for 2020
Global LCV Market Outlook
- Global LCV Market Forecast-Overview
- Global LCV Market Forecast-By Weight Segment
- Global Pickup Market Forecast-By Weight Segment
- Global LCV Sales of Top 20 OEM Groups
- Global Pickup Sales of Top 10 OEM Groups
- Key Regional Markets-NA and Europe
- Key Regional Markets-China and India
- Key Regional Markets-LATAM and Russia + CIS
- Key Regional Markets-APAC and GCC
COVID-19 Impact on Key LCV Markets
- COVID-19 Impact on LCV Sales in United States, China, India and Brazil
- COVID-19 Impact on LCV Sales in EU Countries
- COVID-19 Impact-Germany, Italy, and Spain Perspective
- COVID-19 Impact-US, China, and UK Perspective
- COVID-19 Impact-India and Brazil Perspective
- Case Study-COVID-19 Impact on US LCV Utilization
Powertrain Strategies
- Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures
- Executive Summary-Key Technologies to Watch in 2020
- Overriding Challenge-Legislation
- Emission and Fuel Efficiency Targets in Key Regions
- China Stage VI Emission Standard for LCV
- China LDV Fuel Efficiency Standards
- LCV Market Powertrain Split Forecast
- Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis-Engine Technologies
- Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis-Transmission Technologies
- Powertrain Technologies-Transmission Trend
Electric LCV Market-Key Developments
- LCV Market Electrification Split Forecast
- Use Case Analysis for Electrification
- Key eLCV Models Positioning
- Anticipated eLCV Launches by Key OEMs in 2020 and Beyond
- Overview of Incentives-Global
- Charging Station Installations-Europe
- Charging Station Installations-Americas
- Top 6 Battery Manufacturers-Global
- Sourcing Strategy-Supplier Relationships
- Global Li-ion Battery Production Scenario-2027
Connected LCV Telematics-Key Developments
- OEM Telematics
- Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market
- Trends Across Regions
- FMS Packaging-Outlook of Individual Services' Integration
- Regional LCV Telematics Penetration
Key Autonomous Vehicle Trends
- Key Trends by Level of Autonomy
- Market and Technology Trends for 2020
- OEM Business Strategies-Comparative Analysis
- OEM Business Strategies-Case Study: Volkswagen and Ford
Last Mile and Autonomous Transportation
- Demand-Responsive Transit-Key 2019 Highlights
- Demand-Responsive Transit-How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
- Autonomous Shuttle-Key 2019 Highlights
- Autonomous Shuttle-How will the Market Shape Up in 2020?
- Last-mile Delivery Innovations
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives
Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and 2020 Outlook
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7rdnz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets