Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Technologies and Markets 2021 and Key Player Strategies

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market by component, type, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between LiDAR to derive specific market estimates. The report offers a comparative study between conventional and emerging laser and the importance of the advances in LiDAR.

The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global LiDAR market. The patent analysis in this report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography - namely, for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global LiDAR market is segmented by type of LiDAR: airborne, terrestrial, mobile, and UAV.

The report includes:

75 tables

An overview of the global market for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global LiDAR market, and corresponding market share analysis by component, technology type, application, and geographic region for market segment and its subsegments

Identification of major market stakeholders and analysis of competitive landscape on the basis of recent developments

Assessment of the effect of environmental concerns on this market, and insight into the trends, gaps and opportunities in each of the submarkets

Patent review and a study of new developments in LiDAR technologies

Company profiles of the major market players within the industry, including Faro Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intermap Technologies Corp., Quantum Spatial Inc., Sick AG, and Vaisala Corp.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America had the highest revenue in the market in 2019 and it is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share. Since North America is a technologically advanced region, the LiDAR technology initially formed a strong base in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the best market potential to grow. This growth potential is due to the fact that emerging nations in this region are involved in heavy industrialization.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Evolution of LiDAR

Future Outlook and Expectations

Key Developments in the Field of LiDAR

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Review by Country

Important Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Patents

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Digitalworld Mapping Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

Firmatek Llc

Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.

Geoslam

Infineon Technologies Ag

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Intermap Technologies Corp.

Leica Geosystems Ag

Leddartech Inc.

Mosaic 3D Inc.

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Quantum Spatial Inc.

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh

Sick Ag

Teledyne Optech Inc.

Vaisala Corp.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Yellowscan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lhb5c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

