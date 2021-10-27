Global Light Engine Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring OSRAM Licht, Philips Lighting Holdings and RS Components Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Engine Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the light engine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029 and had been estimated to register a market value of US$ 56.08 Bn by 2029.

Rising urbanization has led to technological advancement which is offering new technologies and products to the consumers and industries. Light engine are similar to the LEDs mounted on a board. The light engine drives the LEDs by managing thermals, providing protection, and regulating power. There are various benefit of light engine such as reduction in cost as these engines are connected directly to the main power by eliminating the external power supply.



Moreover, due to their direct connectivity the design of these engines is more flexible. Addiitonally, the reduction in cost of the semiconductor equipments plays a vital role in the growth of the market globally. Also, increasing adoption of flexible light engines in residential and commercial area is also prominently expanding the market in coming years. However, limited awareness regarding the installation costs, and rapid development of alternative technologies are likely to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Light Engine with Indoor Lightining in its End-User Applications Segment Continue Dominating the Market

In the year 2020, the overall light engine market was dominated by the indoor lightining segment in its industry size segment accounting for more than 55.0% of the market revenue and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising in urbanization and development in the infrastructure globally are considered as the major factors driving the market globally. The rise in population and increasing need for homes an apartments is also fuelling the growth of the market.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market by Region

The global light engine market was led Asia-Pacific with a market share than of more 30.0% in the year 2020. The rising adoption of energy efficient technology and development in the infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the market globally. Moreover, based on countries the region has been segmented as China, Japan, India and rest of Asia-Pacific. The China accounts the largest share in the region due to increasing investments made by the government and private sector for the development of infrastructure and adoting power saving technologies.



Some of the prominent players operating in the light engine are OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., Fulham Co., Inc., MaxLite, Inc., Tridonic, General Electric Company, Fusion Optix, Inc., Thomas Research Products, Cree Inc., and RS Components Pty Ltd.

