Global Light Vehicle Fuel Tanks and Delivery Systems Markets 2019-2034: Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global light vehicle fuel tanks and delivery systems market - forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE fuel tanks sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE fuel tank systems (plastic, steel, tanks for LPG/CNG fuel) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including PZEV, urea, lightweighting, brushless fuel pumps, evaporative emissions systems, electronic returnless systems, mis-fuelling solutions, blow moulding, coatings, biofuels)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Continental, TI Automotive, SASFT, PlasFuelSys and Magna Steyr (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

(news and interviews only available in QUBE) Updated profiles of the major automotive fuel tank system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive fuel tanks sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Companies

Auto Inergy



Kautex Textron GmbH & Co KG



Magna International Inc.



Magneti Marelli S.p.A.



Martinrea International Inc.



TI Automotive Ltd.



Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.



Westport Fuel Systems



YAPP Automotive Parts Co Ltd



Others



Continental AG





Futaba Industrial





Imperial Group





Westport Fuel Systems

Forecasts

LPG/CNG additional gas tanks



Plastic fuel tanks



Steel fuel tanks

Glossary

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia-Pacific





North America





Western Europe

Regulatory drivers and legislative framework

Technologies

Biofuels



Biodiesel





Ethanol



Fuel system technologies



Bosch





Capless fuel filler assembly





Chevrolet Cruze





Continental





Delphi





Federal Mogul





Misfuelling





TI Automotive



Fuel tanks



CNG tanks





Cryogenic fuel tanks





LPG tanks





Plastic tanks





Steel tanks





Urea tanks



New materials



Zircotec's thermal barrier ceramic coating

Archive

Benteler AG



Kautex's solution



Other



Visteon Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xj1zm



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

