Global Light Vehicle OE Automotive Door Modules Industry, Forecast to 2034
Jan 22, 2020, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Door Modules Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE automotive door modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global automobile door market study includes:
- Automotive OE door module cassette market fitment and size data for thetop 14* markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including latch innovations, modules and frames, latch innovations, composite panels, flex- and sliding-doors, liftgate switches and variable boot openings, power liftgates, plastic panels)
- Regional car door supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including 3M, Inteva, Magna
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major automotive door module suppliers including their strategies and prospects
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
This market forecasts report will allow you to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive door modules sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the car door sector
- track key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG
- Dura Automotive Systems, LLC
- Faurecia SA
- Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Kuester
- Magna International Inc.
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Others
- Forecasts
- Door module cassettes
- Market shares
- Emerging markets
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
- Door modules and frames
- Other
- BASF's solutions
- Brose's liftgate switch
- Ford B-Max door pillars
- Ford's use of eco-materials
- Inteva Products' SuperPlug
- JLR's solution
- Kiekert's solutions
- Power liftgates
- Skoda Twindoor variable boot opening
- Archive
- Brose's plastic door system
- Ford's door edge protector
- Ford's hands-free power liftgate
- Latch innovations
