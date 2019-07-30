Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market 2019-2034 with Exclusive Interviews with OE Suppliers
DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric vehicles and OE starter battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE battery (advanced batteries and starter batteries) market size estimates for the top 14* markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including advanced car battery costs, alliances, awards, innovations, investments, charging solutions, energy density, range development, solar tech, thermal management, wireless charging, recycling)
- Regional market share data tables and commentary
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive battery sectors globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Battery companies
- A123 Systems, Inc.
- Advanced Battery Technologies
- AESC
- Altair Nano Technologies
- BAK
- Banner
- Blue Energy Co. Ltd.
- BYD Auto
- CALB
- CBAK Energy Technology Inc
- Continental AG
- Deutsche ACCUmotive
- East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc
- Electrovaya
- Enerdel
- EnerSys
- E-One Moli Energy
- Exide Technologies
- Fiamm
- Gotian Inc
- GS Yuasa Corp
- Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
- K2 Energy Solutions
- Kokam
- Leclanche
- LG Chem
- Lifan
- Lishen
- Li-Tec
- Lithium Americas
- Lithium Energy Japan
- Northvolt
- Optimum Nano
- Panasonic Corporation
- Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd
- Rexnamo Electro
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung SDI
- SB LiMotive
- SK Innovation
- Solid Power
- TerraE
- Toshiba
- Valence Technology
- Valmet Automotive
- Forecasts
- Advanced automotive batteries
- Starter batteries
- Glossary of terms
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Lithium-ion battery cell market
- North America
- Market trends
- Technologies
- Advanced automotive battery innovations
- Alliances
- Innovations
- Delphi's inverter
- Denso's solutions
- GS Yuasa's advanced batteries for next-generation PHEVs
- JCI's 48-volt micro hybrid battery
- JCI's ie:3 demonstrator vehicle
- Volvo's solution
- Where are we heading?
- SAE standard for PHEVs and EVs to help reduce charging time
- Electric vehicle battery developments
- Alcoa and Phinergy's solution
- BMW's High-Voltage Battery Centre
- Charging solutions
- EV sound research
- Delphi's vehicle sounder
- Kia EV sounds like an ICE
- NHTSA's proposal
- Pedestrian alert technology for electric vehicles
- Volvo's research
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing an alternative battery
- Range anxieties
- Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision
- Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles
- Solutions to convert EV battery power for home use
- Thermal management for electric vehicles
- Toshiba supplies batteries for Mitsubishi Motors
- Valeo's thermal management for lithium-ion batteries
- Volkswagen
- Other innovations
- Evida Power and HaloIPT explores wireless charging
- Federal-Mogul's battery shield
- GS Yuasa's battery analyser
- Hella's isolation monitor
- Honda's solutions
- Material for a secondary or rechargeable battery
- Mitsubishi Electric's solutions
- Visteon's battery thermal management solutions
- Yazaki North America partners with Evatran to develop charging systems
- Recycling
- Archive
- An alternative technology to lithium-ion?
- BMW
- Daimler working with Evonik Industries to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries
- Dana's battery cooling technologies
- EASYBAT aims to make it easier to build electric cars with switchable batteries
- Envia achieves record energy density for its Li-ion battery
- EV battery prices fall
- EV makers to produce 35GW hours of batteries by 2013
- Exide Technologies uses public funds to develop lead-acid battery technology
- GM Europe Ampera electric car
- GM increases its investment in lithium-ion batteries
- GM investigates material to make lithium-ion batteries last longer between charges
- GM Ventures invests in Sakti3
- Harman's sound synthesis
- Hyundai offers lifetime battery replacement for the Sonata Hybrid
- JCI's batteries for commercial vehicles
- Johnson Controls and Hitachi cooperate
- Johnson Controls supplying the battery for the Ford Transit Connect Electric
- Johnson Controls uses public funds to develop advanced battery technologies
- Li-ion batteries for F1
- New battery monitoring unit for Lithium-ion batteries from Denso
- Nissan, NEC and NEC Tokin form joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in Japan
- Renault delays electric vehicle battery production
- SB LiMotive acquires Cobasys
- Solar technology for EVs
- The National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NAATBatt) is formed
- Toyota explores wireless charging
- Washington State University's research
