Global Lighting Contract Market 2020: Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers Including Acuity Brands, LightBox and Signify
May 19, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lighting Contract: Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first part of the "Lighting Contract" report provides an overview of the contract market for lighting fixtures, identifying its main segments as well as the leading lighting players operating in the business, for which short descriptions and a list of recent projects are available.
The second part of the report aims at profiling, through targeted short descriptions, around 100 top Architectural and Design Offices and over 150 Lighting Design practices, either primarily specialized in lighting services or that have not lighting as their primary focus, but that engage frequently in designing luminaires. Where relevant, projects samples and co-operational activities have been highlighted.
The segments considered in this report are: retail and luxury shops, hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars), office, private residences, auditoriums/theatres/cinemas, marine (yachts and cruise ships), large infrastructure (airports, schools/universities, health care facilities public spaces), and art and museum spaces.
Profiles include: Company name, Headquarter, Website, Main branches, Lighting partners, Recent projects, Projects in progress, Category, Size, Short history.
Geographical areas covered: Europe, America, Asia and Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1. AIM OF THE REPORT
- Contract furniture segments considered in this report
2. SCENARIO
- Market evolution
- World. Consumption of total lighting and LED lighting, 2011-2018 and 2019-2022 forecasts. USD billion
- World. Consumption of total lighting and LED lighting, 2011-2018 and 2019-2022 forecasts. % yearly change
- World. Consumption of total lighting and contract lighting, 2018 and 2019-2020 forecasts. USD billion, % yearly change
- World. Contract lighting potential market broken down by segments, 2018 and 2019-2020 forecasts. USD billion, % share
- Competition system analysis
- World. Estimated contract lighting sales for 60 among the leading companies
- Smart connected lighting for contract
- World. Consumption of total lighting and connected lighting by groups of applications, 2018 data and 2019-2022 forecast. USD Million, % yearly change, % share
- World. Incidence of lighting controls on the total turnover of 50 players
3. ARCHITECTURE AND LIGHTING DESIGN STUDIOS
- Europe
- Architectural offices (Top players, Mid-sized, Small players)
- Lighting designers
- America
- Architectural offices (Top players, More players)
- Lighting designers
- Asia and Rest of the World
- Architectural offices (Japan, China and Hong Kong, Other countries)
- Lighting designers (Japan, China and Hong Kong, India, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East)
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands
- Akari+Design
- Al Moosa
- Arcibella
- Arup
- Bamo
- Bilkey Linas
- David Chipperfield Architects
- DL2A
- DPA
- Fagerhult
- Flos
- FPOV
- Gensler
- Harman Professional
- HBA
- HLB Lighting Design
- KSLD
- LightBox
- Light Cibles
- Light Collab
- Lightswitch
- L&E Lighting and Equipment
- Libeskind
- Lightscape
- One Works
- L'Observatoire International
- Opple
- Panasonic
- Peter Silling
- Speirs+Major
- Sweco
- Signify
- Toh Design
- Ulrike Brandi
- Yamagiwa
