Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 19:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$359.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$877.4 Billion by the year 2025, Conventional will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Conventional will reach a market size of US$48.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$105.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- A. N. Wallis & Co. Ltd.
- Alltec Corporation
- AXIS Electrical Components (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Fatech Electronic Co. Ltd.
- K.M.L. Technology Co. Ltd.
- Lightning Eliminators & Consultants Inc.
- Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd.
- Littelfuse Inc.
- MTL Instruments Group
- NexTek Inc.
- Pentair plc
- PT. Zeus Prima Garda
- Shenzhen Techwin Lightning Technologies Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Lightning - A Spectacular yet Destructive Natural Phenomenon
Recent Market Activity
Key Lightning Facts
Global Lightning Protection Technologies - Growth Drivers and
Challenges
Current and Future Analysis
Significance of Lightning Mapping
Major End-Markets for Lightning Protection Systems
Commercial Buildings
Airport Buildings
Telecommunications
Housing and Small Commercial Premises
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd.
Alltec Corporation
AXIS Electrical Components (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd.
K.M.L. Technology Co., Ltd.
Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.
Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd.
Littelfuse, Inc.
MTL Instruments Group
NexTek, Inc.
Pentair plc
PT. Zeus Prima Garda
Shenzhen Techwin Lightning Technologies Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Drivers
Market Driven by Increased Demand for LPT Installation in
Commercial Facilities
Comprehensive Solution and Improved End-User Experience to
Drive Market
Demand on Rise for SPDs against Lightning-Induced Voltage Surges
Surge Protection Vital for Home Offices
Market Challenges
Ignorance of Lightning Protection: Major Restraint in
Developing and Under Developed Countries
Installation and Functionality of LPT - Core Areas of
Consideration
Sluggish Technological Advancements Restraining LPT Market
Lack of Harmonization in LPT Standards Leads to Obscurity and
Uncertainty
LPT Efficacy Data Empirical Rather Than Scientific
Growth in Smart Home Numbers Drive the need for Lighting
Protection Solutions
Next-Generation Lightning Protection with Lasers
Carbon Composites in Aircraft Materials Drive Demand for
Efficient LPTs
Increasing Adoption of Photovoltaics Ups the Demand for
Lightning Protection Technologies
Innovative LPT Crucial to Combat Petrochemical Tank Fires
Wireless Antenna Industry Drives Demand for LPT
LPT Providers Benefit from Rising Demand for Wind Energy
Lightning Protection Standards and Guidelines
Global Lightning Protection Codes and Standards
IEC 62305 Standards
A Regional Overview
The United States
Europe
BS EN 62305
BS EN 50164
Japan (JIS A4201)
Australia/New Zealand (AS/NZ 1768:2007)
Standards for Design, Installation and Maintenance of Lightning
Protection Systems (LPS) in Select Countries Worldwide
Certification Process
LPI Certified Designers & Installers
International Lightning Protection Association (ILPA)
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Amends Lightning
Protection Standards (2011)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Conventional (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Conventional (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Conventional (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Unconventional (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Unconventional (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Unconventional (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Residential (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Residential (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 19: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: United States Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 24: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Lightning
Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lightning
Protection Technologies (LPT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 39: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Review
in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 43: European Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 44: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: European Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 49: European Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 50: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: French Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 53: French Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 54: French Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: German Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: German Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 65: Italian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 66: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in US$
Million in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Russian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 87: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 90: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 92: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 113: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 117: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 131: Latin American Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 132: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Argentinean Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 140: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazilian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Mexican Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 163: The Middle East Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 164: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 166: The Middle East Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Lightning
Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 170: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lightning
Protection Technologies (LPT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 176: Israeli Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 177: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: Israeli Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 179: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 183: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market
Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Lightning Protection Technologies
(LPT) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 189: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Rest of Middle East Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 194: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in
US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Lightning Protection
Technologies (LPT) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 199: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market in
US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 200: African Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 201: African Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 204: Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 121
