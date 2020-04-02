Global Lignin Industry

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lignin market worldwide is projected to grow by US$231.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Lignosulfonates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$818.6 Million by the year 2025, Lignosulfonates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$18.4 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$9.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lignosulfonates will reach a market size of US$31.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$43.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Borregaard LignoTech

The Dallas Group of America, Inc.

DomsjÃƒÂ¶ Fabriker

Domtar Corporation

GreenValue SA

Ingevity Corporation

Lenzing AG

Lignin Enterprises, LLC

Lignostar Group B.V.

MetsÃƒÂ¤ Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A.









LIGNIN MCP16

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Lignin

Lignin: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Lignosulfonates: Largest Product Segment

Rising Demand for Kraft Lignin

While Developed Regions Dominate the Lignin Market, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Lignin Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: Global Lignin Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Lignin Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario: A Brief Note on Leading Players

Recent Market Activity





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bright Prospects Ahead for Lignin Amid Rising Demand for Bio- Based Raw Materials in the Chemicals Sector

Conventional Polymers Vs. Biodegradable Polymers: A Comparison

Key Biodegradable Polymers at a Glance

Biodegradable Polymer Applications at a Glance

Abundant Availability of Raw Material Sustains Growth Momentum in Lignin Market

Expanding Use Case Across Diverse Domains Augments Market Prospects

Established Image as Reliable Concrete Admixture Accelerates Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Concrete & Cement Amid Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Favors Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

EXHIBIT 6: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Lignin Continues to Gain Traction in Animal Feed Applications

Uptrend in Feed Additives Industry Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of World Animal Feed Production Tonnage (in %) by Country/Region: 2019

Lignin Uptake Remains Robust in Dyestuff Vertical

Carbon Fiber: The New Growth Avenue for Lignin

LIBRE Project Seeks to Lay Strong Foundation for Lignin in Carbon Fiber Industry

Rising Consumption of Carbon Fiber Materials to Broaden Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 8: World Carbon Fiber Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Dust Suppression: A Traditional Application

Lignin-Derived Compounds Make their way into Agricultural Sector

Growing Need for High-Quality Drilling Fluids in Oilfield Applications: Prominent Market Driver





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 34)

