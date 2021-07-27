Global Lignin Market Report 2021-2027 - Bright Prospects Ahead for Lignin Amid Rising Demand for Bio-Based Raw Materials in the Chemicals Sector

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lignin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lignin Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lignin estimated at US$864.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lignosulfonates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$908.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kraft Lignin segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 8.9% share of the global Lignin market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Lignin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$234.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$204.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$204.7 Million by the year 2027.

Other Product Types Segment Corners a 5.9% Share in 2020

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$45.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$134.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Lignin

Lignin: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Lignosulfonates: Largest Product Segment

Stable Demand for Kraft Lignin

While Developed Regions Dominate the Lignin Market, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Lignin Market

Competitive Scenario: A Brief Note on Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Borregaard LignoTech ( Norway )

) The Dallas Group of America, Inc. ( USA )

) Domsjo Fabriker ( Sweden )

) Domtar Corporation ( USA )

) GreenValue SA ( Switzerland )

) Ingevity Corporation ( USA )

) Lenzing AG ( Austria )

) Lignin Enterprises, LLC ( USA )

) Lignostar Group B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Metsa Group ( Finland )

) Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) Rayonier Advanced Materials ( USA )

) Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. ( Brazil )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bright Prospects Ahead for Lignin Amid Rising Demand for Bio-Based Raw Materials in the Chemicals Sector

Conventional Polymers Vs. Biodegradable Polymers: A Comparison

Key Biodegradable Polymers at a Glance

Biodegradable Polymer Applications at a Glance

Abundant Availability of Raw Material Sustains Growth Momentum in Lignin Market

Expanding Use Case Across Diverse Domains Augments Market Prospects

Established Image as Reliable Concrete Admixture Accelerates Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Concrete & Cement Amid Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Favors Market Growth

Lignin Continues to Gain Traction in Animal Feed Applications

Uptrend in Feed Additives Industry Augurs Well

Lignin Uptake Remains Robust in Dyestuff Vertical

Carbon Fiber: The New Growth Avenue for Lignin

LIBRE Project Seeks to Lay Strong Foundation for Lignin in Carbon Fiber Industry

Rising Consumption of Carbon Fiber Materials to Broaden Market Opportunities

Dust Suppression: A Traditional Application

Lignin-Derived Compounds Make their way into Agricultural Sector

Growing Need for High-Quality Drilling Fluids in Oilfield Applications: Prominent Market Driver

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

