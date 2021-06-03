Global Lignin Markets Report 2021-2031: Future Outlook, Production, Capacities & Profiles of 75+ Producers

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Lignin 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lignin is the second most abundant renewable biopolymer on Earth and the largest natural source of aromatic monomers. Wood pulping and other biorefinery industries extract more than 50 million tonnes of lignin annually, but only ~2% is recovered for utilization in applications.

However, its use as a 'green' feedstock for fuels, chemicals, and materials is growing through the commercialization of extraction technologies coupled with transitioning towards biorefinery processes.

Lignin has mainly been produced as an industrial residue of pulp and paper factories (e.g. a by-product of the Kraft process), and the majority of the several millions tons of lignin produced annually are utilized as a low-cost fuel for power and heat generation.

Due to continued greening (i.e. renewable feedstock) of the global economy, new applications are being commercialized. For example, lignin-based renewable functional fillers are used in different rubber applications as a sustainable alternative to carbon black and silica.

The Global Market for Lignin 2021-2031 includes:

Market description and future outlook.

Analysis of lignin production processes.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

Markets for lignin.

Estimated consumption of lignin, by market segment, 2019-2031.

Profiles of 78 lignin producers. Profiles include company description, products, processes and capacities. Companies profiled include Versalis SpA, Clariant, MetGen Oy, Praj Industries Ltd., FP Innovations, UPM, Klabin SA, RenCom AB and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Introduction

3.1 What is lignin?

3.1.1 Lignin structure

3.2 Types of lignin

3.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

3.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

3.3 Properties

3.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery

3.5 Markets and applications



4 Lignin Production Processes

4.1 Lignosulphonates

4.2 Kraft Lignin

4.2.1 LignoBoost process

4.2.2 LignoForce method

4.2.3 Sequential Liquid Lignin Recovery and Purification

4.2.4 A-Recovery+

4.3 Soda lignin

4.4 Biorefinery lignin

4.5 Organosolv lignins

4.6 Hydrolytic lignin



5 Markets For Lignin

5.1 Market drivers and trends for lignin

5.2 Lignin industry developments 2020-2021

5.3 Production capacities

5.3.1 Technical lignin availability (dry ton/y)

5.3.2 Biomass conversion (Biorefinery)

5.4 Estimated consumption of lignin, by market segment, 2019-2031

5.5 Aromatic compounds

5.5.1 Benzene, toluene and xylene

5.5.2 Phenol and phenolic resins

5.5.3 Vanillin

5.6 Lignin-derived thermoplastics

5.7 Lignin-derived thermosets

5.8 Polyurethanes and foams

5.9 Hydrogels

5.10 Epoxy resins

5.11 Adsorbents

5.12 Carbon materials

5.12.1 Activated carbons

5.12.2 Carbon fiber

5.13 Cement additives

5.14 Rubber

5.15 Biofuels

5.16 Bitumen and Asphalt

5.17 Oil

5.18 Batteries

5.19 Binders, emulsifiers and dispersants

5.20 Paints and coatings

5.21 Other

5.21.1 Automotive brake pads

5.21.2 Fire retardants

5.21.3 Energy storage

5.21.4 Sequestering agents

5.21.5 Antioxidants



6 Company Profiles



7 References

