Global Lime Market to 2022 - Key Vendors are Afrimat (Cape Lime), CRH, Lhoist, Minerals Technologies & Nordkalk
The "Global Lime Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lime market to grow at a CAGR of 1.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Lime Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of lime market in different products. The key end-user industries of lime include construction, agriculture, metallurgy, and wastewater treatment, among others.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapid growth of construction sector. The rapid growth in the construction and renovation sector was a key driver for the growth of the global lime market. The latest trend growing emphasis on energy efficiency is the rising focus towards eco-friendly production and industrial carbon footprint minimization.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the environmental impacts of limestone mining. The growing concern input the environment have led to a gradual decline in mining activities in the last few years.
Key vendors
- Afrimat (Cape Lime)
- CRH
- Lhoist
- Minerals Technologies
- Nordkalk
