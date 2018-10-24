Global Lime Market to 2022 - Key Vendors are Afrimat (Cape Lime), CRH, Lhoist, Minerals Technologies & Nordkalk

DUBLIN, Oct 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lime market to grow at a CAGR of 1.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Lime Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of lime market in different products. The key end-user industries of lime include construction, agriculture, metallurgy, and wastewater treatment, among others.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapid growth of construction sector. The rapid growth in the construction and renovation sector was a key driver for the growth of the global lime market. The latest trend growing emphasis on energy efficiency is the rising focus towards eco-friendly production and industrial carbon footprint minimization.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the environmental impacts of limestone mining. The growing concern input the environment have led to a gradual decline in mining activities in the last few years.

Key vendors

Afrimat (Cape Lime)

CRH

Lhoist

Minerals Technologies

Nordkalk

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Hydrated lime

Quicklime

Market opportunity by product



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



