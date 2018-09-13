Global Limestone Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Limestone in Thousand Tons.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375055







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Adelaide Brighton Ltd.



- Atlantic Minerals Limited



- Buechel Stone Corp.



- Carmeuse Group S.A



- CRH plc



- Elliott Stone Company, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375055







LIMESTONE MCP-6



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals



Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes



Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot



Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years



China Dominates the World Limestone Market



Table 1: China Accounts for over 3/5th Share of the World Limestone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth



Table 2: World Limestone Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Rest of World, Europe, China, Canada, US, Japan, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion



Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview



China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario



Table 4: World GCC Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Asia-Pacific (China and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: World PCC Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production







3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS







Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone



Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry



Table 6: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth



Table 10: Global Commercial Real Estate Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Direct Investments for Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand



Table 11: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: Global Infrastructure Spending Growth (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption



Table 13: World Cement Market by Country (2017): Breakdown of Production Capacity in Thousand Metric Tons for Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, US, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: Global Cement Market by Geographic Region (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Volume Demand (in Million Metric Tons) for Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World Hydraulic Cement Market by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China, India, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance



Limestone: Primary Raw Material for Cement Manufacturing



Table 16: Major Raw Materials in Cement Production: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Clay/Sand, Limestone and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: Raw Materials Cost in Cement Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Cement Costs for Limestone, Fuel & Energy, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Eco-friendly Version of OPC to Significantly Reduce CO



Emissions



Invention of Self-Healing Bioconcrete from Limestone Bodes Well for the Market



Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum



Table 18: World Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World Steel Market by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Crude Steel Production for North America, Europe, CIS, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: Asia-Pacific Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: World Finished Steel Market by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Carbon Flat Steel, Carbon Long Steel, Specialty Long Steel, and Stainless Flat Steel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)



Table 22: World Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market by End-Use Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Plastics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone



Common Applications of NPCC



Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum



Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth



Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator



Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







A Prelude



Topography



Formation of Limestone



Characteristics



Physical Properties



Dimensions



Slabs



Blocks



Colors



Uses of Limestone



Commercial Types of Limestone



Calcium Carbonate



Slaked Lime



Lime/Quick Lime/Burnt Lime



Hydraulic Lime



Industrial Limestone



Limestone Varieties



Chalk



Marble



Travertine



Tufa



Coquina



Carbonatites



Limestone Processing



Evaluation



Industrial Applications of Limestone



Uses of Calcium Carbonate



Paper Industry



Water Treatment



Concrete Filler



Fertilizer Production



Steel Production



Plastics Manufacture



The Food Industry



Other Uses



Limestone Pricing



Quicklime Overview



Lime Production Methods



Uses of Quick Lime



Bricks Production



Glass Production



Bleaching Powders



Paper Manufacture



Paint Manufacture



Fertilizer Production



Plastics Production



Usage in Civil Engineering



Sludge Treatment



Agriculture



Environmental Protection



Food, Feed and Pharma Industries



Pure Limestone - A Must for High-Grade Lime Production



A Portable Heat Source



Categories of Lime-based Products



Lime Sand Bricks







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Leading Players in the Limestone Market



M&A Activity



Select M&A Deals in the World Limestone Market (2015-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Players



Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)



Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)



Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)



Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)



CRH plc (Ireland)



Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)



Tarmac (UK)



Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)



Graymont Limited (Canada)



Grupo Calidra (Mexico)



ILC Resources (USA)



Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)



Indiana Limestone Company (USA)



LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)



Lhoist Group (Belgium)



Mississippi Lime Company (USA)



Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)



NALC LLC (USA)



Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)



Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)



Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)



Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)



Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)



UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)



5.2 Recent Industry Activity



Golden Lime Acquires Saraburi Quicklime



Grupo Calidra and Grupo Argos Inaugurate Caltek JV Lime Plant



Polycor Acquires Limestone Quarries in France



Porter Bancorp Renames itself as Limestone Bancorp



Panamint Valley Limestone to Develop PVL Lime Plant in California



ACG Materials Snaps Up Kelly Limestone



Minerals Technologies and Shouguang Meilun to Build Satellite PCC Plant in China



Mississippi Lime to Upgrade Weirton Facility with HRH Lime Production Line



Xella International to Acquire Macon Group



CRH Acquires Fels-Werke from Xella International



Minerals Technologies Collaborates with IKPP to Build Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia



Nordkalk Launches Nordeka Maden JV in Turkey



Ambuja Cements Secures Limestone Block in Maharashtra



Mississippi Lime Acquires Mercer Lime



Graymont Divests New York Materials Business to Upstone Materials



ACG Materials Acquires North Florida Rock



Carmeuse to Manage Handyman's Lime Plant in Zambia



Carmeuse Group Commences High Calcium Lime Export from Omani Plant



Grupo Calidra to Acquire Majority Stake in Cephas



ILC Resources Acquires Lime Assets from NALC



Premier African Minerals Acquires Majority Stake in TCT Industrias Florestais



Graymont to Reorganize its Operations in the Pacific Northwest







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan & China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: World Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan & China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan & China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 THE UNITED STATES







A.Market Analysis



Future Prospects Remain Favorable



Growing Cement Production Favors Market Expansion



Table 26: US Production of Portland & Masonry Cement, and Clinker in Million Metric Tons (2013-17) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: Cement Market in the US by End-use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Commercial Construction, Housing Construction, Industrial, and Infrastructure Projects (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: Residential Construction in the US (2013-2019P): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: Projected Growth in the US Construction Market by Sector (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Demand for High-Calcium Limestone to Surge



Production Capacity of Calcium Carbonate



Table 30: US Calcium Carbonate Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Merchant GCC, Satellite PCC, and Merchant PCC (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



US Limestone Deposits: An Overview



Limestone & Dolomite Production in the US



Lime, Dimension Stone and Crushed Stone Production



Table 31: US Lime Production (in Thousand Metric Tons): 2013-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: US Dimension Stone Market by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Granite, Limestone, Sandstone and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: US Crushed Stone Market by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Granite, Limestone, Traprock and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Issues Associated with Limestone Mining



Environmental Regulations on Lime Production



Competitive Landscape: Leading Lime Producers in the US



Table 34: Leading Players in the US Lime Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Carmeuse Lime Inc., Martin Marietta Materials, Lhoist Group, United States Lime and Minerals Inc., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: US Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 CANADA



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Table 37: Canadian Limestone Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Cement Manufacturing, Construction, Lime Manufacturing, Other Metallurgical Purposes, Pulverized Stone and Miscellaneous Stone (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Current State of European Construction Industry Elevates Limestone Consumption



Table 42: European Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Civil Engineering, Non-Residential, and Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: European Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: French Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.2 Germany



A.Market Analysis



Increasing Cement Demand Adds to Market Growth



Table 48: German Cement Market by End-use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Civil Engineering, Non-Residential Construction, and Residential Buildings (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: German Cement Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Concrete, Plaster & Mortar, Precast Concrete Products, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 50: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: German Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 52: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: Italian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.4 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



Construction & Cement Industries Offer Opportunities



Table 54: Cement Use in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Ready Mix Concrete, Precast Products, Merchant, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Limestone Deposits & Mining in the UK



Table 55: Limestone and Dolomite Mining Facilities in the United Kingdom by Region: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: UK Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 58: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: Spanish Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 61: Russian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



A.Market Analysis



Interior Decoration Application to Drive Portuguese Limestone Market



B.Market Analytics



Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5 China



A.Market Analysis



Largest Consumer of Limestone Worldwide



Booming Construction Sector to Drive Limestone Consumption



Soaring Cement Production Volumes Widen Market Prospects



Table 64: Chinese Cement Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Cement Industry Capacity Utilization Rate (in %) in China by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Limestone Deposits & Production in China: An Overview



Inadequacy in Supplying Superior Quality Limestone - Opportunity Lost



B.Market Analytics



Table 66: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: Chinese Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6.1 India



A.Market Analysis



Limestone Mining in India



Depleting Reserves to Affect Cement Industry



B.Market Analytics



Table 71: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 72: Indian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Select Regional Analysis



Australia



Overview of Mining Industry



Bangladesh



Largest Limestone Deposit Discovery



B.Market Analytics



Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 75: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: Latin American Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7.1 Brazil



Market Analysis



Table 78: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: Brazilian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7.2 Mexico



Market Analysis



Table 80: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: Mexican Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7.3 Rest of Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.8 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Select Regional Analysis



Jamaica: A Future Contender in Limestone



South Africa: A Market with Huge Potential



B.Market Analytics



Table 84: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: Rest of World Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 106) The United States (32) Canada (5) Japan (8) Europe (39) - France (1) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (12) - Rest of Europe (18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20) Latin America (1) Africa (1)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375055







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

