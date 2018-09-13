Global Limestone Industry
09:46 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Limestone in Thousand Tons.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375055
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adelaide Brighton Ltd.
- Atlantic Minerals Limited
- Buechel Stone Corp.
- Carmeuse Group S.A
- CRH plc
- Elliott Stone Company, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375055
LIMESTONE MCP-6
A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals
Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes
Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
China Dominates the World Limestone Market
Table 1: China Accounts for over 3/5th Share of the World Limestone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth
Table 2: World Limestone Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Rest of World, Europe, China, Canada, US, Japan, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview
China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario
Table 4: World GCC Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Asia-Pacific (China and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World PCC Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone
Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry
Table 6: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth
Table 10: Global Commercial Real Estate Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Direct Investments for Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand
Table 11: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Infrastructure Spending Growth (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption
Table 13: World Cement Market by Country (2017): Breakdown of Production Capacity in Thousand Metric Tons for Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, US, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Cement Market by Geographic Region (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Volume Demand (in Million Metric Tons) for Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Hydraulic Cement Market by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China, India, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance
Limestone: Primary Raw Material for Cement Manufacturing
Table 16: Major Raw Materials in Cement Production: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Clay/Sand, Limestone and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Raw Materials Cost in Cement Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Cement Costs for Limestone, Fuel & Energy, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Eco-friendly Version of OPC to Significantly Reduce CO
Emissions
Invention of Self-Healing Bioconcrete from Limestone Bodes Well for the Market
Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum
Table 18: World Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Steel Market by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Crude Steel Production for North America, Europe, CIS, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Asia-Pacific Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Finished Steel Market by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Carbon Flat Steel, Carbon Long Steel, Specialty Long Steel, and Stainless Flat Steel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
Table 22: World Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market by End-Use Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Plastics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone
Common Applications of NPCC
Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum
Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth
Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator
Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Topography
Formation of Limestone
Characteristics
Physical Properties
Dimensions
Slabs
Blocks
Colors
Uses of Limestone
Commercial Types of Limestone
Calcium Carbonate
Slaked Lime
Lime/Quick Lime/Burnt Lime
Hydraulic Lime
Industrial Limestone
Limestone Varieties
Chalk
Marble
Travertine
Tufa
Coquina
Carbonatites
Limestone Processing
Evaluation
Industrial Applications of Limestone
Uses of Calcium Carbonate
Paper Industry
Water Treatment
Concrete Filler
Fertilizer Production
Steel Production
Plastics Manufacture
The Food Industry
Other Uses
Limestone Pricing
Quicklime Overview
Lime Production Methods
Uses of Quick Lime
Bricks Production
Glass Production
Bleaching Powders
Paper Manufacture
Paint Manufacture
Fertilizer Production
Plastics Production
Usage in Civil Engineering
Sludge Treatment
Agriculture
Environmental Protection
Food, Feed and Pharma Industries
Pure Limestone - A Must for High-Grade Lime Production
A Portable Heat Source
Categories of Lime-based Products
Lime Sand Bricks
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Limestone Market
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Limestone Market (2015-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)
Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)
Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)
Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)
CRH plc (Ireland)
Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)
Tarmac (UK)
Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)
Graymont Limited (Canada)
Grupo Calidra (Mexico)
ILC Resources (USA)
Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)
Indiana Limestone Company (USA)
LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)
Lhoist Group (Belgium)
Mississippi Lime Company (USA)
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
NALC LLC (USA)
Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)
Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)
UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Golden Lime Acquires Saraburi Quicklime
Grupo Calidra and Grupo Argos Inaugurate Caltek JV Lime Plant
Polycor Acquires Limestone Quarries in France
Porter Bancorp Renames itself as Limestone Bancorp
Panamint Valley Limestone to Develop PVL Lime Plant in California
ACG Materials Snaps Up Kelly Limestone
Minerals Technologies and Shouguang Meilun to Build Satellite PCC Plant in China
Mississippi Lime to Upgrade Weirton Facility with HRH Lime Production Line
Xella International to Acquire Macon Group
CRH Acquires Fels-Werke from Xella International
Minerals Technologies Collaborates with IKPP to Build Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia
Nordkalk Launches Nordeka Maden JV in Turkey
Ambuja Cements Secures Limestone Block in Maharashtra
Mississippi Lime Acquires Mercer Lime
Graymont Divests New York Materials Business to Upstone Materials
ACG Materials Acquires North Florida Rock
Carmeuse to Manage Handyman's Lime Plant in Zambia
Carmeuse Group Commences High Calcium Lime Export from Omani Plant
Grupo Calidra to Acquire Majority Stake in Cephas
ILC Resources Acquires Lime Assets from NALC
Premier African Minerals Acquires Majority Stake in TCT Industrias Florestais
Graymont to Reorganize its Operations in the Pacific Northwest
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan & China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan & China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan & China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Growing Cement Production Favors Market Expansion
Table 26: US Production of Portland & Masonry Cement, and Clinker in Million Metric Tons (2013-17) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Cement Market in the US by End-use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Commercial Construction, Housing Construction, Industrial, and Infrastructure Projects (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Residential Construction in the US (2013-2019P): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Projected Growth in the US Construction Market by Sector (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for High-Calcium Limestone to Surge
Production Capacity of Calcium Carbonate
Table 30: US Calcium Carbonate Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Merchant GCC, Satellite PCC, and Merchant PCC (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Limestone Deposits: An Overview
Limestone & Dolomite Production in the US
Lime, Dimension Stone and Crushed Stone Production
Table 31: US Lime Production (in Thousand Metric Tons): 2013-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US Dimension Stone Market by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Granite, Limestone, Sandstone and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: US Crushed Stone Market by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Granite, Limestone, Traprock and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Issues Associated with Limestone Mining
Environmental Regulations on Lime Production
Competitive Landscape: Leading Lime Producers in the US
Table 34: Leading Players in the US Lime Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Carmeuse Lime Inc., Martin Marietta Materials, Lhoist Group, United States Lime and Minerals Inc., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 37: Canadian Limestone Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Cement Manufacturing, Construction, Lime Manufacturing, Other Metallurgical Purposes, Pulverized Stone and Miscellaneous Stone (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current State of European Construction Industry Elevates Limestone Consumption
Table 42: European Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Civil Engineering, Non-Residential, and Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: French Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Cement Demand Adds to Market Growth
Table 48: German Cement Market by End-use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Civil Engineering, Non-Residential Construction, and Residential Buildings (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: German Cement Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Concrete, Plaster & Mortar, Precast Concrete Products, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: German Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 52: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Italian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Construction & Cement Industries Offer Opportunities
Table 54: Cement Use in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Ready Mix Concrete, Precast Products, Merchant, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Limestone Deposits & Mining in the UK
Table 55: Limestone and Dolomite Mining Facilities in the United Kingdom by Region: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: UK Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 58: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Spanish Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Russian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Interior Decoration Application to Drive Portuguese Limestone Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 China
A.Market Analysis
Largest Consumer of Limestone Worldwide
Booming Construction Sector to Drive Limestone Consumption
Soaring Cement Production Volumes Widen Market Prospects
Table 64: Chinese Cement Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Cement Industry Capacity Utilization Rate (in %) in China by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Limestone Deposits & Production in China: An Overview
Inadequacy in Supplying Superior Quality Limestone - Opportunity Lost
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Chinese Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.1 India
A.Market Analysis
Limestone Mining in India
Depleting Reserves to Affect Cement Industry
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Indian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Analysis
Australia
Overview of Mining Industry
Bangladesh
Largest Limestone Deposit Discovery
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 75: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Latin American Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 78: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Brazilian Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
Table 80: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Mexican Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.8 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Analysis
Jamaica: A Future Contender in Limestone
South Africa: A Market with Huge Potential
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of World Historic Review for Limestone Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 106) The United States (32) Canada (5) Japan (8) Europe (39) - France (1) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (12) - Rest of Europe (18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375055
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article