Global Limestone Market 2021-2027 - Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes
May 13, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limestone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Limestone Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Limestone estimated at US$58.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR
The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals
- Recent Market Activity
- Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes
- Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot
- Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
- China Dominates the World Limestone Market
- Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth
- Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
- Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview
- China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario
- Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)
- Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)
- Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)
- Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)
- CRH plc (Ireland)
- Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)
- Tarmac (UK)
- Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)
- Graymont Limited (Canada)
- Grupo Calidra (Mexico)
- ILC Resources (USA)
- Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)
- Indiana Limestone Company (USA)
- LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Lhoist Group (Belgium)
- Mississippi Lime Company (USA)
- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
- NALC LLC (USA)
- Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)
- Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone
- Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry
- Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand
- Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption
- Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum
- Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
- Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone
- Common Applications of NPCC
- Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum
- Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth
- Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator
- Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89z3t4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article