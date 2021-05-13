Global Limestone Market 2021-2027 - Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limestone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Limestone Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Limestone estimated at US$58.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR



The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Limestone Market

Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview

China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario

Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. ( Australia )

) Atlantic Minerals Limited ( Canada )

) Buechel Stone Corp. ( USA )

) Carmeuse Group S.A. ( Belgium )

) CRH plc ( Ireland )

) Fels-Werke GmbH ( Germany )

) Tarmac (UK)

Elliott Stone Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Graymont Limited ( Canada )

) Grupo Calidra ( Mexico )

) ILC Resources ( USA )

) Independent Limestone Company, LLC ( USA )

) Indiana Limestone Company ( USA )

) LafargeHolcim Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Lhoist Group ( Belgium )

) Mississippi Lime Company ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ( Japan )

) NALC LLC ( USA )

) Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Taiheiyo Cement Group ( Japan )

) Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) UBE Material Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone

Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth

Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption

Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum

Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone

Common Applications of NPCC

Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum

Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth

Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator

Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Limestone by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Limestone by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Limestone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

