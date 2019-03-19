NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Lingerie Market By Product Type (Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear & Others), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded/Traditional Store, Online & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2024



Global lingerie market is projected to grow from around $ 93 billion in 2017 to more than $ 125 billion by 2024, on the back of rising population of financially independent women, growing per capita income levels, coupled with rapid urbanization and expansion of sales channels.Some of the other key factors that are expected to drive the market include rising demand for branded lingerie wear, innovative offerings to target customers, changing preferences of young generation, and aggressive marketing & promotional strategies by the leading lingerie players.



Moreover, growing organized retail and e-commerce sector would provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2013-2016

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Period: 2019-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global lingerie market size.

• To define, classify and forecast global lingerie market based on product type, distribution channel, region, and company.

• To analyze and forecast market share for global lingerie market with respect to type: bra, knickers & panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others.

• To analyze and forecast market share for global lingerie market with respect to distribution channel: supermarket/hypermarket, exclusive showroom/store, multi-branded/ traditional store and online.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on regions, namely – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for global lingerie market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in global lingerie market.



Some of the major players operating in global lingerie market are L Brands, Inc., Triumph International Spiesshofer & Braun KG, Hanesbrands Inc., PVH Corp., Calzedonia Group, Jockey International, Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., MAS Holdings, Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolf Lingerie S.A., etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, The analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers of lingerie across the globe.



Subsequently, The analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, The analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product type, category, distribution channel and regional presence of all major lingerie companies across the globe.

The analyst calculated global lingerie market size using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers' value shares data for product types (bra, knickers & panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others) was recorded and forecast for the future years.The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as directories and databases such as company annual reports, industry magazines, industry reports, news dailies, credible paid databases and proprietary database were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Lingerie manufacturers/importers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to lingerie market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as lingerie manufacturers, distributors and dealers, and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global lingerie market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

• Bra

• Knickers & Panties

• Lounge Wear

• Shape Wear

• Others

• Market, by Distributional Channel:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Exclusive Showroom/Store

• Multi-Branded/Traditional Store

• Online

• Market, by Region:

• Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

• North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North América

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South América

• Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

UAE

South Africa

Kenya

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in global lingerie market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



