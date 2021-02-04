Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impacts, Growth and Changes

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global liposomal drug delivery devices market.

Major players in the liposomal drug delivery devices market are Fudan-Zhangjiang, Pacira, Johnson and Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Luye Pharma, CSPC, Ipsen (Onivyde) and Teva Pharmaceutical.

The global liposomal drug delivery market is expected to decline from $3.33 billion in 2019 to $3.30 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.74%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $4.43 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.27%.

The liposomal drug delivery devices market consists of sales of liposomal drug delivery devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture liposomal drug delivery devices. Liposomes are microscopic colloidal spheres that are used to deliver drug molecules to the site of action. Liposomal drug delivery devices are used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, and home care settings.

North America was the largest region in the liposomal drug delivery devices market in 2019.

The liposomal drug delivery devices market covered in this report is segmented by type into liposomal doxorubicin; liposomal paclitaxel; liposomal amphotericin B; others. It is also segmented by application into fungal diseases; cancer therapy; pain management; viral vaccines; photodynamic therapy and by end user into hospitals; diagnostic centers; ambulatory surgery centers/clinics; others.

In July 2020, Croda International, Plc, a UK-based specialty chemicals company, acquired Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. for $260 million. The acquisition is expected to expand life sciences products, cGMP production capabilities, and pharmaceutical services for biotechnology, life science, and expand customers for Croda International. Avanti Polar Lipids Inc. is a USA-based company that specializes in lipid-based drug delivery technology for next-generation pharmaceuticals.

The high cost of liposomal drug delivery devices is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. The high cost of devices makes liposomal treatment more expensive and unaffordable for patients, thereby hindering the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Journal of Biotechnology & Biomaterials, lipid/liposomal drug delivery systems are expensive to produce attributing to their high production cost. The high cost of products results from the high cost associated with the raw materials used in lipid excipients and the requirement of expensive equipment to increase manufacturing. Furthermore, according to the ScienceDirect Journal, liposomal drug delivery is the most expensive treatment for topical disorders such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and skin cancer.

Several big companies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and new product development, which is likely to become a major trend in the liposomal drug delivery devices market. Various companies are coming together to develop liposomal drug delivery systems to expand their product portfolio and operations worldwide.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the liposomal drug delivery devices market during the forecast period. Liposomal drug delivery systems are used as targeted therapy for cancer treatment in radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgical resection.

The rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the liposomal drug delivery devices market over the forthcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Characteristics

3. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Liposomal Amphotericin B

Others

4.2. Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fungal Diseases

Cancer Therapy

Pain Management

Viral Vaccines

Photodynamic Therapy

4.3. Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Others

5. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Fudan-Zhangjiang

Pacira

Johnson and Johnson

Gilead Sciences

Novartis

Luye Pharma

CSPC

Ipsen (Onivyde)

Teva Pharmaceutical

Sigma-Tau Group

Sun Pharmaceutical

T&T Scientific Corporation

