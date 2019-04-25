Global Liposuction Devices Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are Alma Lasers, Bausch Health, Genesis Biosystems, Inc, Hologic Inc. & YOLO Medical Inc

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liposuction Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liposuction devices market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.



Individuals are becoming beauty conscious and are focusing on improving their aesthetic appearance. Thus, they are adopting healthy lifestyles to stay fit. People who find it difficult to lose weight through diet programs and exercise regimens opt for liposuction procedures to remove the excess fat from the body. Liposuction is a body contouring procedure that helps people achieve a stable, healthy weight and smooth, toned contours.



The increasing popularity of liposuction procedures among individuals is leading to the increased demand and adoption of liposuction devices among end-users such as hospitals, cosmetic surgical centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The increased benefits of liposuction coupled with factors such as the growing beauty consciousness among people are driving the rapid growth of the market. The rise in the adoption of liposuction procedures will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Increased beauty consciousness and awareness about liposuction procedures



The increased benefits of liposuction coupled with factors such as the growing beauty consciousness among people are driving the rapid growth of the market. The rise in the adoption of liposuction procedures will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Complications associated with liposuction procedures



The risk of complications increases if the procedure is performed on larger surfaces of the body as the fluids injected and suctioned out will be more in larger areas, thereby causing kidney and heart problems. Thus, the complications associated with liposuction hinder market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cosmetic surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Adoption of strategies to increase awareness about liposuction procedures

Growing medical tourism and increasing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alma Lasers

Bausch Health

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

YOLO Medical Inc

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pbkr8/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

