Global Lipsticks Strategic Business Report 2022: A $22.6 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Avon, Chanel, Coty, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, P&G, Revlon, Shiseido, Stargazer Products, Unilever, Yves Rocher

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lipsticks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lipsticks Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2027

The global market for Lipsticks estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Stick / Tube, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

The Lipsticks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Pencil Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Pencil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

