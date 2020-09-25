Global Liquefied Natural Gas Markets, 2016-2019 & 2020-2027: Growing Focus on Expansion and Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquefied natural gas market demand is expected to reach 560.19 million tons by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.



Growing focus on expansion and development of gas pipeline infrastructure and rising demand for LNG across downstream industries are the main propelling factors for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.



Decline in liquefied natural gas prices, along with the implementation of supportable government regulations and guidelines, which are attracting tax schemes and FDIs, is also beneficial for market growth. Collective prominence of adequate support for infrastructure in various countries is projected to augment product demand across the construction segment as the product is being used for building equipment.



However, inadequate infrastructure is augmenting demand for small-scale projects to source LNG for key customers located in remote areas, precisely in the industrial manufacturing and power generating verticals. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and projects supportive of gas and petrochemicals and power distribution are likely to provide a stimulus to market growth.



Power generation accounted for the largest volume share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2027. Power generation plants are steadily shifting from other feedstock to liquefied natural gas in order to offer enhanced delivery and cost-competitiveness while getting support in the form of promising regulations that are encouraging the trends.



Asia Pacific remains the chief center of demand and altogether it accounted for over 50% of the global liquefied natural gas imports in 2018. 2019 was recorded as the year of low price and was driven by growing LNG production, limited demand response, and the commissioning of new export infrastructure across the APAC market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Definitions



Chapter 4. Liquefied Natural Gas Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Raw Material Trends

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.3. Opportunity Assessment

4.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.6. Regulatory Framework

4.7. Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.8. Impact of Corona Virus on Liquefied Natural Gas Market



Chapter 5. Liquefied Natural Gas Market Application Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, Million Tons, Revenue, USD Million)

5.2. Transportation Fuel

5.3. Power Generation

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Liquefied Natural Gas Market Regional Outlook

6.1. Liquefied Natural Gas Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

ConocoPhillips Company

Eni SpA

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Gazprom

Equinor ASA

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

PetroChina Company Limited

Total

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Petronet LNG Limited

China National Petroleum Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Snam SPA

