Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Services; Sample; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid biopsy was valued at US$ 3,861.49million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing prevalence of cancer is a driving factor for the growth of global liquid biopsy market. However, low sensitivity of liquid biopsy is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Liquid biopsy is a noninvasive diagnostic test that identifies various types of cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer among population is leading to the growth of liquid biopsy market across the world. For instance, in Canada, cancer is the leading cause of death among population and it is witnessed to be a second-leading cause after heart diseases in the US. As per the American Cancer Society, Inc, approximately, 1.9 million new cancer cases and 693,000 cancer deaths were recorded in 2018, in Northern America. Prostate cancers are the most commonly diagnosed cancers among males in North America; however, breast cancers remains leading in females. Additionally, lung cancer remains the most common cause of death in both sexes. It is estimated that the number of new cancer cases is accounted for 439.2 per 100,000 men and women every year.

According to the National Health Profile, the cases of common cancers, including cervical, oral, and breast cancers have increased by 324%in India between 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the total number of patients visiting Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) clinics have doubled from 2017 to 2018, which is recorded as 3.5 crore to 6.6 crore respectively. Rapid change in lifestyle and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco products are the factors increasing the incidences of cancer among the population.

Cancer Center Amsterdam, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes, and International Diabetes Federation are some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the liquid biopsy market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global breast cancer screening market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Liquid Biopsy Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Liquid Biopsy - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Liquid biopsy- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.2 Government and Global Health Organizations Initiatives

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Sensitivity of Liquid Biopsy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Liquid Biopsy Due to Growing Application and Advancements

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Consistent Launch of New Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Liquid biopsy Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Product & Services

7.1 Overview

7.2 Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Share, by Product& Service (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Equipment

7.3.1 Overview

7.4 Equipment: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Reagents & Kits

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Reagents & Kits: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Services

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Services: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Sample

8.1 Overview

8.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Blood Based

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Blood Based: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Urine Based

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Urine Based: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Other Samples

8.5.1 Overview

8.6 Other Samples: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Circulating Biomarker

9.1 Overview

9.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC): Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Exosomes

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Exosomes: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Free Nucleic Acid

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Free Nucleic Acid: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT): Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Oncology

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Oncology: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Transplant Diagnostics

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Transplant Diagnostics: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.6 Other Applications

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Other applications: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

11.3 Academic & Research Institutes

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.4 Hospitals

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Hospitals: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.5 Reference Laboratories

11.5.1 Overview

11.6 Reference Laboratories: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.7 Other End Users

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Other End Users: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



12. Liquid Biopsy Market - Geographic Analysis

12.1 North America: Liquid Biopsy Market

12.2 Europe: Liquid Biopsy Market

12.3 Asia Pacific: Liquid Biopsy Market

12.4 Middle East & Africa: Liquid Biopsy Market

12.5 South and Central America: Liquid Biopsy Market



13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Liquid Biopsy Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Liquid Biopsy Market -Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Growth Strategies in The Liquid Biopsy Market, 2016-2020

14.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

14.3.1 Overview

14.4 Organic Growth Strategies

14.4.1 Overview



15. Liquid Biopsy Market, Key Company Profiles

15.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd

15.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

15.4 Qiagen

15.5 Exact Sciences Corporation

15.6 Biocept, Inc.

15.7 Inivata Ltd

15.8 LungLife AI, Inc.

15.9 Exosome Diagnostics

15.10 MDxHealth



16. Appendix

16.1 About the Publisher

16.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mm1xq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

