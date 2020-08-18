Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis
Aug 18, 2020, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Services; Sample; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The liquid biopsy was valued at US$ 3,861.49million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.
The growing prevalence of cancer is a driving factor for the growth of global liquid biopsy market. However, low sensitivity of liquid biopsy is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Liquid biopsy is a noninvasive diagnostic test that identifies various types of cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer among population is leading to the growth of liquid biopsy market across the world. For instance, in Canada, cancer is the leading cause of death among population and it is witnessed to be a second-leading cause after heart diseases in the US. As per the American Cancer Society, Inc, approximately, 1.9 million new cancer cases and 693,000 cancer deaths were recorded in 2018, in Northern America. Prostate cancers are the most commonly diagnosed cancers among males in North America; however, breast cancers remains leading in females. Additionally, lung cancer remains the most common cause of death in both sexes. It is estimated that the number of new cancer cases is accounted for 439.2 per 100,000 men and women every year.
According to the National Health Profile, the cases of common cancers, including cervical, oral, and breast cancers have increased by 324%in India between 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the total number of patients visiting Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) clinics have doubled from 2017 to 2018, which is recorded as 3.5 crore to 6.6 crore respectively. Rapid change in lifestyle and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco products are the factors increasing the incidences of cancer among the population.
Cancer Center Amsterdam, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes, and International Diabetes Federation are some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the liquid biopsy market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global breast cancer screening market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Liquid Biopsy Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Liquid Biopsy - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Liquid biopsy- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
5.1.2 Government and Global Health Organizations Initiatives
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Low Sensitivity of Liquid Biopsy
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Liquid Biopsy Due to Growing Application and Advancements
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Consistent Launch of New Products
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Liquid biopsy Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Product & Services
7.1 Overview
7.2 Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Share, by Product& Service (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Equipment
7.3.1 Overview
7.4 Equipment: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Reagents & Kits
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Reagents & Kits: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Services
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Services: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Sample
8.1 Overview
8.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Blood Based
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Blood Based: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Urine Based
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Urine Based: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Other Samples
8.5.1 Overview
8.6 Other Samples: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Circulating Biomarker
9.1 Overview
9.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC): Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Exosomes
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Exosomes: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Free Nucleic Acid
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Free Nucleic Acid: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)
10.3 Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT): Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Oncology
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Oncology: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Transplant Diagnostics
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Transplant Diagnostics: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Other Applications
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Other applications: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)
11.3 Academic & Research Institutes
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.4 Hospitals
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Hospitals: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.5 Reference Laboratories
11.5.1 Overview
11.6 Reference Laboratories: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.7 Other End Users
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Other End Users: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12. Liquid Biopsy Market - Geographic Analysis
12.1 North America: Liquid Biopsy Market
12.2 Europe: Liquid Biopsy Market
12.3 Asia Pacific: Liquid Biopsy Market
12.4 Middle East & Africa: Liquid Biopsy Market
12.5 South and Central America: Liquid Biopsy Market
13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Liquid Biopsy Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14. Liquid Biopsy Market -Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies in The Liquid Biopsy Market, 2016-2020
14.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Organic Growth Strategies
14.4.1 Overview
15. Liquid Biopsy Market, Key Company Profiles
15.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd
15.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
15.4 Qiagen
15.5 Exact Sciences Corporation
15.6 Biocept, Inc.
15.7 Inivata Ltd
15.8 LungLife AI, Inc.
15.9 Exosome Diagnostics
15.10 MDxHealth
16. Appendix
16.1 About the Publisher
16.2 Glossary of Terms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mm1xq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets