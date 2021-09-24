Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, Inivata, Agena Bioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market attained revenue of close to USD 3160 Million in 2019 and is estimated to garner over USD 25800 Million in 2028.

The global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the growing incidences of cancer, followed by the rise in research and developments in the field of medical sciences, are estimated to drive the market growth. In the year 2020, globally, 19.3 Million cancer cases were registered, according to the statistical report GLOBOCAN 2020, released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Owing to the rise in cancer cases, the need for early diagnostic and treatment is growing at a significant pace, which is anticipated to create opportunities for market growth. Further, growing need for minimally invasive or non-invasive medical processes, and the increasing investments of government of nations to promote advancements in the field of medical sciences are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

The market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, biomarker type, sample, clinical application, disease indication, end-user, and by region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into tools, assay kits & reagents, and services. Out of these segments, the tools segment is estimated to hold the highest share of close to 70% in 2021 and further garner around USD 17800 Million by the end of 2028.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in the North America is estimated to hold the leading market share of 36% approximately and attain a revenue of over USD 9300 Million by the end of 2028.

Some of the key players in the global liquid biopsy market that are mentioned in our report are Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Inivata Limited, Agena Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Inc. and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Product Overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary research

2.4 Market size estimation



3. Executive Summary- Global Liquid Biopsy Market



4. Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends



5. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



6. Pricing Analysis



7. Epidemiology Analysis



8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Liquid Biopsy Market

8.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario, 2017-19

8.2 COVID-19 scenario, 2020

8.3 Post-COVID-19 scenario



9. Comparative Analysis (Liquid biopsy vs Tissue-based biopsy)



10. End-User Usability Analysis



11. Competitive Structure



12. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook

12.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation Analysis 2019-2028

12.1.1 By Product, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

12.1.1.1 Tools, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.1.1 Next generation sequencing (NGS), 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.1.2 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.1.3 Microarrays, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.2 Assay kits & reagents, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.3 Services, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.2 By Biomarker Type, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

12.1.2.1 Circulating Tumor Cells, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.2.2 Circulating Tumor DNA, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.2.3 Exosomes, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.2.4 Circulating RNA & Proteins, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.2.5 Nucleosomes, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.3 By Sample, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

12.1.3.1 Blood, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.3.2 Urine, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.3.3 Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.4 By Clinical Application, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

12.1.4.1 Early Disease Screening, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.4.2 Therapy Selection, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.4.3 Treatment Response Monitoring, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.4.4 Molecular Health Monitoring, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.4.5 Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.5 By Disease Indication, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

12.1.5.1 Lung Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.5.2 Colorectal Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.5.3 Breast Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.5.4 Prostate Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.5.5 Liver Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.5.6 Head & Neck Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.5.7 Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.6 By End-User, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

12.1.6.1 Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.6.2 Clinics, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.6.3 Research Laboratories, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.6.4 Academic Institutes, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.6.5 Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.7 By Region, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)



13. North America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



14. Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



15. Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



16. Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



17. Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



18. Competitive Structure

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Inivata Limited

Agena Bioscience Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Guardant Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj8qhz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

