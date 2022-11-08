Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: Increased Awareness Regarding Cancer Boosts 13.77% Annual Growth

Nov 08, 2022, 15:15 ET
The global liquid biopsy market was valued at USD 2,728.57 million in 2021, and during the forecast period, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.77%. An alternate way of detecting and diagnosing cancer is liquid biopsy. The primary reason propelling the growth of the liquid biopsy market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Liquid biopsies aid in the early detection of cancer while traditional biopsy techniques do not allow the detection of cancer in the aged population.
Due to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, increased funding for research to find new biomarkers, and increased emphasis on the use of liquid biopsy, the market is anticipated to experience rapid expansion.
The rise of the industry is partly a result of substantial investments made by biotechnology firms in the research and development of liquid biopsies. A further factor driving the growth of the liquid biopsy market in the years to come is the increasing use of liquid biopsy among prominent end users.
Rising Incidence of Cancer
Several factors, including tobacco use, alcohol use, poor food, physical inactivity, and air pollution, are contributing to the rise in cancer cases in the modern world. The global incidence of cancer is rising, making it the second biggest cause of death. Breast cancer is now the most prevalent type of cancer diagnosed worldwide due to the increased prevalence of the disease among females.
Growing Adoption of Liquid Biopsy among Major End Users
As prospective screening, diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive tests in cancer, liquid biopsies have gained a lot of interest. Clinical oncology has undergone a significant revolution owing to liquid biopsy, which makes it easier to sample tumors, provide continuous monitoring through repeated sampling, enable the creation of specific treatment plans, and test for therapeutic resistance. Since most cancers are in contact with blood, liquid biopsy mostly includes blood collection, though mucosa, pleural effusions, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) are also examined during the procedure. As a result, Liquid Biopsy offers improved diagnosis sensitivity and simplicity of recurring sampling throughout therapy in a far more practical and non-invasive manner.
Increased Awareness Regarding Cancer
Today's population is more aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer, and they try to have their illness diagnosed when it is still in its early stages. As a result of early cancer detection, tumor progression monitoring, and clinical prognosis assessment capabilities, liquid biopsy technology is experiencing market expansion.
Report Scope:
In this report, Global Liquid Biopsy Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Liquid Biopsy Market, By Offering:
- Testing Service
- Kits
- Platform
- Other consumables
Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology:
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Others
Liquid Biopsy Market, By Workflow:
- Sample Preparation
- Library Preparation
- Sequencing
- Data Analysis & Management
Liquid Biopsy Market, By Sample:
- Blood
- Urine
- Saliva
- Others
Liquid Biopsy Market, By Circulating Biomarkers:
- Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
- Cell-free Nucleic Acids
- Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles
- Others
Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application:
- Oncological
- Non- Oncological
Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Clinical Trial Analysis
7. Patent Analysis
8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook
9. North America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook
10. Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook
11. Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook
12. South America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook
13. Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis)
17. Strategic Recommendations
18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- LungLife AI, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Biocept, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Natera, Inc.
- Sysmex Corporation
- Abcodia Ltd.
- Dxcover Limited
