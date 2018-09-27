Global Liquid Biopsy Market to Grow Over $2.94 Billion by 2028, Reports BIS Research

FREMONT, California, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Liquid Biopsy Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028", the global liquid biopsy market was estimated at $667.5 million in 2017, and is expected to grow over $2.94 billion by 2028. The global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow at an impressive 14.45% compound annual growth rate between the years 2018 and 2028, aided by the impressive growth in the companion diagnostics market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )

Browse 35 market Data Tables and 243 Figures spread through 315 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Liquid Biopsy Market"

The global economic burden of cancer was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2010. According to the recent statistics published by the International Agency for Cancer Research, approximately 14.1 million new cancer cases have been detected and 8.2 million cancer deaths were reported in 2012. The predominant factor resulting in the significant number of cancer deaths is the lack of medical procedures for enabling continuous monitoring of a patients' response toward the treatment and procedures and for enabling the early detection of cancer. The search for novel diagnostics technologies which enable early diagnosis and treatment monitoring has resulted in the evolution of liquid biopsy. Liquid biopsy is an innovative non-invasive diagnostic technology with a promising potential to aid in combating cancer. Liquid biopsy was listed in the top 10 emerging technologies list published by the World Economic Forum.

BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-biopsy-market.html

According to Pushplata Patel, Analyst at BIS Research "North America is the leading contributor to the global liquid biopsy market and has contributed approximately 55% of the global market values in 2017. However, the Europe region is expected to grow at an impressive 16.35% CAGR in the forecast period from 2018 to 2028."

The market intelligence report by BIS Research provides a multidimensional view on the global liquid biopsy market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global liquid biopsy market with the help of key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales & manufacturers and trend analysis by segments and growth share analysis by type of biomarker.

Request for a sample - https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=562&type=download

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 70 players present in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 21 detailed company profiles including several key players, such Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Angle plc, Biocept, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., Chronix Biomedical, Epic Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GUARDANT HEALTH, INC, Illumina, Inc., MDxHealth, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Resolution Bioscience, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the key features of the liquid biopsy technology promoting its incorporation in different clinical applications?

What are the key advantages of the liquid biopsy technology over tissue biopsy?

How did the liquid biopsy market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global liquid biopsy market?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Which are the leading companies dominating the global liquid biopsy market?

Which therapeutic application market would witness massive incorporation of the liquid biopsy technology in the forecast period?

Products based on which circulating biomarker are anticipated to witness massive rise in their demand in the forecast period?

How would the scope of clinical application of the liquid biopsy technology evolve in the forecast period?

What are investors' perceptions about the global liquid biopsy market?

Who are leading stakeholders of the market holding significant share in market's intellectual property?

What are the key companies which made substantial investments to aid technological advancements in the market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global liquid biopsy market?

What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies to combat the growing prevalence of different types of cancer?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global liquid biopsy market?

How will each segment of the global liquid biopsy market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018-2028?

Which geographical location will contribute to the highest sales of the global liquid biopsy market during the forecast period?

Related Reports:

https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-precision-medicine-market-2026.html

https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-metastatic-cancer-treatment-market-2025.html

https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-next-generation-sequencing-market-2024.html

https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-ivd-market-forecast-2023.html

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research