Global Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2021-2025 by Cancer Type and Usage Type - Liquid Biopsy Enters Exponential Growth Phase as Pandemic Subsides

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer Type and by Usage Type with Price and Volume Outlook. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report.

What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? We look at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer. This report provides detailed analysis.

Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.

GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market.

New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.

The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

Key Topics Covered:

Liquid Biopsy Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Liquid Biopsy?

1.2 The Sequencing Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 Methodology

1.5 A Spending Perspective on Liquid Biopsy

1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

2.1.1 Academic Research Lab

2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

2.1.6 Public National/regional lab

2.1.7 Hospital lab

2.1.8 Physician Lab

2.1.9 Audit Body

2.1.10 Certification Body

2.2 Using Biopsies

2.2.1 Cancer

2.2.2 Precancerous conditions

2.2.3 Inflammatory conditions

2.3 Biopsy Sites

2.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis

2.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology

2.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology

2.5.2 The Role of CTCs

2.5.2.1 Types of CTCs

2.5.2.2 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity

2.5.2.3 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead

2.5.2.4 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope

2.5.2.5 Other Methods

2.5.3 ctDNA - Going Mainstream?

2.5.4 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block

2.5.5 The Multiple Play

2.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege

2.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics

2.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

2.6.2.1 GRAIL - What Is It?

2.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

2.6.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment

2.6.3.2 Managing Therapy

2.6.3.3 Monitoring Disease - What Is It?

2.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

2.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy

2.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

2.7.1 Hospital Testing Share

2.7.2 Economies of Scale

2.7.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.7.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.7.4 Physician's and POCT

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Non Invasive Game Changer

3.1.2 Lower Cost

3.1.3 Greater Accuracy

3.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses

3.1.5 Aging Population

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Lower prices

3.2.2 Lack of Standards

3.2.3 Protocol Resistance

3.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost

3.2.5 COVID-19

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.5 Biochips/Giant Magnetoresistance based assay

4. Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition

Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M

Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering

Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition

Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test

Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment

Response

Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims

CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays

Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand

Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial

C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative

Liquid Biopsy Initiative NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers

Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Expands Medicare Coverage

Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device

Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test

Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response

Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel

Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy

Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types

Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore

Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's 'ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning

Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services

Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma

Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology

Inivata Completes £39.8M Series B Funding Round

Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance

CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials

5. Profiles of Key Players

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Acuamark Diagnostics

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diagnologix LLC

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Genomic Health

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Janssen Diagnostics

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Resolution Biosciences, Inc

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SRI International

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection

Trovagene

Volition

6. The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview

6.3 Global Market by Usage - Overview

7. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - By Cancer

7.1 Breast

7.2 Colorectal

7.3 Cervical

7.4 Lung

7.5 Prostate

8. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Usage

8.1 Screening

8.2 Diagnostic

8.3 Therapy

8.4 Monitor

Appendices

United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

