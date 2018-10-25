Global Liquid Filtration Market 2018-2023: Stringent Regulations Regarding Emissions and Treatment of Industrial and Municipal Waste Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Liquid Filtration Market by Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, Aramid), Filter Media (Woven, Nonwoven), End User (Municipal, Food & Beverage, Mining), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of liquid filtration is projected to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2018 to USD 2.54 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0%

Liquid filtration separates solid from a liquid by passing the polluted liquid through a filter media that retains the solid and allows the clean liquid to pass through. The filtration media should have uniformed pores smaller than the smallest particles to be removed. Moreover, the filter media should be strong enough and possess sufficient area to hold the required volume of solids. Growing industrialization and urbanization coupled with stringent regulations with regard to emission and treatment of industrial and municipal waste are the key factors fueling the market growth.



On the basis of fabric material, the polymers segment is estimated to dominate the liquid filtration market, during the forecast period. Excellent properties, such as high thermal and chemical resistance, high tenacity, and low water absorption, make polymers an ideal choice for filter media manufacturing.



Based on filter media, the woven segment is projected to lead the liquid filtration market, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for monofilament and multifilament fabrics in the industrial filtration applications is the key factor driving the market. Over the metal mesh, monofilament fabrics offer several advantages such as more open area, high flow rate, fewer chances of product contamination, and fewer interstices, which enable longer lifespan and efficient operation for solid removal. Monofilament fabrics have replaced metal wire cloth in applications such as filter belts, dryer belts, sifting screens, automobile filters, and rotary filters.



Among end users, the industrial segment is projected to lead the liquid filtration market during the forecast period. The key industrial subsegments, such as food & beverage, mining, chemical, and pharmaceutical, are the key end users of liquid filtration. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at a faster pace. The rapidly increasing population and urbanization, along with changing lifestyles, have resulted in the growth of the food & beverage industry, globally. The rising demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food offers growth opportunities for the food & beverage industry, which in turn, drives the liquid filtration market.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for liquid filtration, globally. The growth is mainly driven by high demand from the municipal, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage end users. The need for liquid filtration is high in developing economies, such as China, India, and Indonesia. The growing urbanization and industrialization are leading to the increased demand for potable water, which, in turn, is boosting the APAC liquid filtration market in the municipal and industrial segments. The implementation of stringent environmental regulations in the developed as well as emerging economies is also a significant driver of the global market.



The key players in this market are Valmet (Finland), Clear Edge Filtration (US), Eaton Corporation (US), Lydall (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), Sandler AG (Germany), GKD (Germany), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Fibertex Nonwoven (Denmark), and American Filter Fabrics (US).



These companies have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies between 2014 and 2018 to strengthen their position in the market. New product launches, expansions, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies adopted by these leading players to enhance their regional presence and meet the growing demand for liquid filtration from emerging economies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Filtration Market

4.2 Liquid Filtration Market, By Filter Media

4.3 Liquid Filtration Market, By Fabric Material

4.4 Liquid Filtration Market, By Region

4.5 APAC Liquid Filtration Market, By End User and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Regarding Emissions and Treatment of Industrial and Municipal Waste

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slow Industrial Growth in China

5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector in Southeast Asia

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Policy & Regulations

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 Clean Water Act (CWA)

6.2.1.2 Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.1 The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (1991)

6.2.2.2 The Drinking Water Directive (1998)

6.2.2.3 The Water Framework Directive (2000)

6.2.3 Asia

6.2.3.1 Environment Protection Law (EPL)

6.2.3.2 The Water Resource Law

6.2.3.3 Water Pollution Prevention & Control Law (WPL)



7 Liquid Filtration Market, By Fabric Material

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Polymer

7.1.1.1 Excellent Physical Properties to Drive the Demand for Polymer-Based Liquid Filtration Media

7.1.2 Cotton

7.1.2.1 High Strength and Durability to Fuel the Demand for Cotton-Based Liquid Filtration Media

7.1.3 Aramid

7.1.3.1 Heat Resistance and High Conductivity to Drive the Demand for Aramid-Based Liquid Filtration Media

7.1.4 Metal

7.1.4.1 Low Cost and Structural Integrity of Metal Mesh to Drive Its Demand in the Liquid Filtration Market



8 Liquid Filtration Market, By Filter Media

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Woven Fabrics

8.2.1 Multifilament Fabrics to Lead the Woven Fabrics Segment During the Forecast Period

8.2.2 Monofilament Fabrics

8.2.3 Multifilament Fabrics

8.3 Nonwoven Fabrics

8.3.1 Needle Felt Fabrics to Lead the Nonwoven Fabrics Segment During the Forecast Period

8.3.2 Melt Blown

8.3.3 Needle Felt

8.4 Mesh

8.4.1 Low Cost and Durability to Drive the Mesh Segment During the Forecast Period



9 Liquid Filtration Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Municipal

9.1.1.1 Increasing Population and Growing Urbanization to Drive the Demand for Liquid Filtration in the Municipal Segment

9.1.2 Industrial

9.1.2.1 Food & Beverage

9.1.2.1.1 Food & Beverage Was the Largest Segment of the Liquid Filtration Market

9.1.2.2 Mining

9.1.2.2.1 Water Scarcity and Stringent Regulation to Drive the Demand for Liquid Filtration in the Mining Segment

9.1.2.3 Chemical

9.1.2.3.1 Strict Environmental Regulatory Mandate on Wastewater Management From the Chemical Industry to Drive the Demand for Liquid Filtration

9.1.2.4 Pharmaceutical

9.1.2.4.1 Pure Water Requirement in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Demand for Liquid Filtration

9.1.2.5 Others



10 Liquid Filtration Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Market Size for Liquid Filtration in APAC

10.2.2 India

10.2.2.1 Rapid Growth in the Industrial Sector to Propel the Liquid Filtration Market in India

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries to Lead the Liquid Filtration Market in India

10.2.4 Australia

10.2.4.1 Mining and Food & Beverage Industries to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in Australia

10.2.5 Rest of APAC

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Market Size for Liquid Filtration in North America

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 Mining, Chemical, and Food & Beverage Industries to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in Canada

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 Municipal and Food & Beverage Industries to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 Continuously Developing Sustainable Water Management System to Propel the Demand for Liquid Filtration in Germany

10.4.2 UK

10.4.2.1 Rapid Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in the UK

10.4.3 France

10.4.3.1 Chemical Segment to Grow at A Faster Rate in the Liquid Filtration Market in France

10.4.4 Russia

10.4.4.1 Attractive Foreign Investment Coupled With Implementation of Strict Regulation in the Municipal Segment to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in Russia

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.5.1 Scarcity of Fresh Water Resource to Drive the Demand for Liquid Filtration in Spain

10.4.6 Italy

10.4.6.1 Municipal Sector to Grow at A Faster Rate in the Liquid Filtration Market in Italy

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Water Desalination to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.2.1 Chemical and Mining are Projected to Be Two Key End Users of Liquid Filtration in the UAE

10.5.3 Qatar

10.5.3.1 Scarcity of Fresh Water Resources to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in Qatar

10.5.4 South Africa

10.5.4.1 Mining Sector to Lead the Liquid Filtration Market in South Africa Among All Industrial Segments

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Mining Sector to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Liquid Filtration Market in Brazil

10.6.2 Chile

10.6.2.1 Growth of the Water and Wastewater Industry to Drive the Liquid Filtration Market in Chile

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.2.1 Valmet

11.2.2 Clear Edge Filtration

11.2.3 Lydall

11.2.4 Eaton

11.2.5 Fibertex Nonwoven

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Valmet Corporation

12.2 Clear Edge Filtration Group

12.3 Eaton Corporation

12.4 Lydall Inc.

12.5 Sefar AG

12.6 Sandler AG

12.7 GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG

12.8 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

12.9 Fibertex Nonwoven

12.10 American Fabric Filter

12.11 Other Key Players

12.11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj

12.11.2 Autotech Nonwovens

12.11.3 Hl Filter USA

12.11.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International

12.11.5 Hollingsworth & Vose

12.11.6 Filtercorp International

12.11.7 Ecotex



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ksfm7v/global_liquid?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

