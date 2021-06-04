Global Liquid Filtration Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $3,324.8 Million in 2028, and Register a CAGR of 5.5%
DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Filtration Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, Aramid, And Metal), By Filter Media (Woven Fabrics, Nonwoven Fabrics, And Mesh), And By End-Use (Municipal And Industrial), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liquid filtration market size is expected to reach USD 3,324.8 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Rising need for industrial and municipal water treatment is resulting in utilization of liquid filtration, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising investment in R&D and advanced technologies to strengthen defense capabilities.
Rapid industrialization and urbanization, and infrastructural development activities in various developed and developing countries, and need for industrial filters to lower or eliminate liquid pollution, are major factors expected to drive market growth.
Increasing number of manufacturing units of various industries including food & beverage, pulp & paper, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries where liquid filtration becomes a necessity is a key factor driving need for liquid filtration, thereby supporting market growth However, growing demand and adoption of renewable energy resources could hamper market growth to a certain extent.
Some Key Findings From the Report:
- Among the filter media segments, the woven fabric segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The mesh filter media segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period.
- Among the fabric material segments, the cotton fabric material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is projected to register considerably high CAGR during the forecast period.
- Among the end-use segments, the municipal segment accounted for comparatively higher revenue share than the industrial segment in 2020.
- The Asia Pacific liquid filtration is expected dominate in the global market over the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization, increasing number of manufacturing units of various industries, and need for liquid filtration systems to eliminate unwanted elements.
- North America market accounted for a robust revenue share in the global liquid filtration market in 2020, due to rapidly booming industries including food and beverages, chemical, etc., coupled with rising need for filtration of liquids in order to remove unwanted particles.
- Europe market is projected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, due to constantly increasing technological advancements in water management techniques by players operating in countries in the region.
Liquid Filtration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Liquid Filtration Market Material Segmentation Analysis
Industrial Outlook
- Market indicators analysis
- Market drivers analysis
- Rapid industrialization and urbanization
- Stringent regulation regarding industrial waste
- Market restraints analysis
- Growing demand for renewable energy sources
Technological Insights
Regulatory Framework
ETOP Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Metric Space Analysis
Price trend Analysis
Company Profiles
- Eaton Corporation
- Sefar AG
- Fibertex Nonwoven
- Sandler AG
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
- Valmet Corporation
- GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International
- Filtercorp International.
Scope of the Report
Fabric Material Outlook
- Polymer
- Cotton
- Aramid
- Metal
Filter Media Outlook
- Woven Fabrics
- Nonwoven Fabrics
- Mesh
End-Use Outlook
- Municipal
- Industrial
