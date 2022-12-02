Global Liquid Handling System Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Expanding Role of Liquid Handling in Genomics & Proteomics Presents Opportunities

Dec 02, 2022, 11:00 ET
The global liquid handling system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during 2022-2027.
Liquid handling involves the movement of liquid reagents through various laboratories' diverse range of large-scale analyzers, instruments, and platforms. The liquid handling tools are used in various laboratory applications ranging from research to clinical applications to handle various samples with accurate measurements.
Growth in the global liquid handling system market is driven primarily by the growth of the pharmaceutical biotechnology sector, increased R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies, and growth in life sciences research backed by favorable funding scenarios.
The research associations and other medical institutions are conducting various clinical trials to develop suitable anti-COVID drugs and testing devices. They are expected to support the global liquid handling system market growth. For example, in 2020, Hamilton announced a test job for the automated COVID-19 testing workstations and high-speed priority tracking of all orders related to fighting virus pandemics.
Key Highlights
- R&D is the lifeline of the pharmaceutical industry. The success of large pharmaceutical companies depends almost entirely on the discovery and development of new drugs, and their capital spending (fixed investment) allocation reflects this fact. Average spending is over 25% of revenue, but some companies spend significantly more.
- Biopharmaceutical research and development continued at a record pace in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the data, 5,500 newly planned clinical trials launched last year have increased by 14% since 2020.
- Approval and launch of new drugs continued to accelerate in 2021, with 84 new drugs entering the market. This is twice as much as it was five years ago. With more than 6,000 product pipelines under active development, up 68% compared to 2016, the pace of pharma R&D will be maintained over the next few years.
Diversified Applications of Liquid Handling Systems in the Lifesciences Industry
- Over the past century, life science research has helped scientists discover the biological basis of life and develop ways to overcome illness. Modern Life Science Institutes often require high-throughput liquid processing for efficiency reasons. For example, the number of genes encoding species of proteins involved in protein structure determination is enormous, somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000.
- Liquid handling plays a central role in the Life Science Institute. Experiments such as gene sequencing, protein crystallization, antibody testing, and drug screening require liquid biosamples to be moved between different-sized containers and dispensed into different types of substrates.
- Kevin Rosovsky, CEO of Caliper Life Sciences, said laboratory automation had received great attention in recent years. The robotic technology that has long been found in factory automation is being used for automated liquid handling. In addition, new application-specific devices are constantly being developed for this purpose. "Getting 500,000 test points a day opens up a new strategy in drug discovery."
Surge in Demand for Liquid Handling to Manage Large Volume of Samples During Covid-19
- The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the development of over 1000 vaccine and therapeutic candidates, with nearly 5,000 clinical trials underway. This revolutionary explosion, coupled with a shift to more outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, has created a surge in demand for liquid handling systems.
- The range of bioanalysis required is overwhelming. New therapies require pharmacokinetic, immunogenicity, and biomarker assays. Nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) and antigen test are needed for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and registration of clinical trials. Apart from the development of therapeutics and vaccines for COVID19, millions of tests are performed every day globally.
- As of June 2, 2022, the U.S. conducted more than one billion tests for COVID-19. The U.S. is the most abundant country in the world. Russia has conducted more than 273 million tests. The COVID-19 pandemic puts a heavy burden on healthcare systems around the world. Thus, during COVID-19, the laboratories are under strain with a large volume of samples of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics drugs, and COVID-19 tests. The laboratories need large numbers of liquid handling equipment to accelerate the growth of the sample's performance. The millions of COVID-19 testing are required for the automated system to manage the large scale of samples during COVID-19. Such factors of the pandemic have boosted the growth of the global automated liquid handling system market.
Competitive Analysis
The liquid handling system market is highly dynamic, with several global and local players offering a diverse range of LHS and associated software. The market is consolidated with the global players accounting for high shares. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, METTLER TOLEDO, Eppendorf, Agilent Technologies, Tecan, and Corning Incorporated were the leading players that accounted for significant shares in the global liquid handling system market.
The global players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, METTLER TOLEDO, and Eppendorf continuously focus on product development and offer sophisticated liquid handling systems with new technology to increase their market presence.
