Global Liquid Handling System Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Expanding Role of Liquid Handling in Genomics & Proteomics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Liquid Handling System Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid handling system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during 2022-2027.



Liquid handling involves the movement of liquid reagents through various laboratories' diverse range of large-scale analyzers, instruments, and platforms. The liquid handling tools are used in various laboratory applications ranging from research to clinical applications to handle various samples with accurate measurements.



Growth in the global liquid handling system market is driven primarily by the growth of the pharmaceutical biotechnology sector, increased R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies, and growth in life sciences research backed by favorable funding scenarios.



The research associations and other medical institutions are conducting various clinical trials to develop suitable anti-COVID drugs and testing devices. They are expected to support the global liquid handling system market growth. For example, in 2020, Hamilton announced a test job for the automated COVID-19 testing workstations and high-speed priority tracking of all orders related to fighting virus pandemics.



Key Highlights

R&D is the lifeline of the pharmaceutical industry. The success of large pharmaceutical companies depends almost entirely on the discovery and development of new drugs, and their capital spending (fixed investment) allocation reflects this fact. Average spending is over 25% of revenue, but some companies spend significantly more.

Biopharmaceutical research and development continued at a record pace in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the data, 5,500 newly planned clinical trials launched last year have increased by 14% since 2020.

Approval and launch of new drugs continued to accelerate in 2021, with 84 new drugs entering the market. This is twice as much as it was five years ago. With more than 6,000 product pipelines under active development, up 68% compared to 2016, the pace of pharma R&D will be maintained over the next few years.

Diversified Applications of Liquid Handling Systems in the Lifesciences Industry

Over the past century, life science research has helped scientists discover the biological basis of life and develop ways to overcome illness. Modern Life Science Institutes often require high-throughput liquid processing for efficiency reasons. For example, the number of genes encoding species of proteins involved in protein structure determination is enormous, somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000.

Liquid handling plays a central role in the Life Science Institute. Experiments such as gene sequencing, protein crystallization, antibody testing, and drug screening require liquid biosamples to be moved between different-sized containers and dispensed into different types of substrates.

Kevin Rosovsky , CEO of Caliper Life Sciences, said laboratory automation had received great attention in recent years. The robotic technology that has long been found in factory automation is being used for automated liquid handling. In addition, new application-specific devices are constantly being developed for this purpose. "Getting 500,000 test points a day opens up a new strategy in drug discovery."

Surge in Demand for Liquid Handling to Manage Large Volume of Samples During Covid-19

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the development of over 1000 vaccine and therapeutic candidates, with nearly 5,000 clinical trials underway. This revolutionary explosion, coupled with a shift to more outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, has created a surge in demand for liquid handling systems.

The range of bioanalysis required is overwhelming. New therapies require pharmacokinetic, immunogenicity, and biomarker assays. Nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) and antigen test are needed for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and registration of clinical trials. Apart from the development of therapeutics and vaccines for COVID19, millions of tests are performed every day globally.

As of June 2, 2022 , the U.S. conducted more than one billion tests for COVID-19. The U.S. is the most abundant country in the world. Russia has conducted more than 273 million tests. The COVID-19 pandemic puts a heavy burden on healthcare systems around the world. Thus, during COVID-19, the laboratories are under strain with a large volume of samples of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics drugs, and COVID-19 tests. The laboratories need large numbers of liquid handling equipment to accelerate the growth of the sample's performance. The millions of COVID-19 testing are required for the automated system to manage the large scale of samples during COVID-19. Such factors of the pandemic have boosted the growth of the global automated liquid handling system market.

Competitive Analysis

The liquid handling system market is highly dynamic, with several global and local players offering a diverse range of LHS and associated software. The market is consolidated with the global players accounting for high shares. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, METTLER TOLEDO, Eppendorf, Agilent Technologies, Tecan, and Corning Incorporated were the leading players that accounted for significant shares in the global liquid handling system market.



The global players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, METTLER TOLEDO, and Eppendorf continuously focus on product development and offer sophisticated liquid handling systems with new technology to increase their market presence.



Key Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

METTLER TOLEDO

Tecan

Danaher

Eppendorf

Corning Incorporated

Other Prominent Vendors

BrandTech Scientific

Borosil

BIOTEC

CELLINK

CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions

FORMULATRIX

Flow Robotics

Gilson

Greiner Bio-One International

HiTec Zang

Hudson Robotics

Hamilton Company

Ingersoll Rand

Metrohm

Orochem Technologies

PerkinElmer

HighRes Biosolutions

Sartorius

SPT Labtech

TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS

Tianlong

Vitrolife

Wuhan Bonnin Technology

Waters Corporation

Integra Biosciences

Peak Analysis and Automation

Synchron Lab Automation

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the size of the global liquid handling system market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global liquid handling system market?

3. What are the key driving factors in the liquid handling system market?

4. Who are the key vendors in the global liquid handling system market?

5. Which region holds the largest global liquid handling system market share?

6. What is the expected growth rate of the electronic method segment in the liquid handling system market by 2027?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Method

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Surge in R&D Initiatives Across Life Sciences Sector

7.1.2 Application of Liquid Handling in Personalized Medicine/ Genomics



8 Premium Insights

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Global Liquid Handling System Market Scenario

8.1.2 Market Segmentation

8.1.3 Vendor Analysis



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Expanding Role of Liquid Handling in Genomics & Proteomics

9.2 Surge in Demand for Liquid Handling Workstations

9.3 Growing Importance of Lab Automation Integrated With Liquid Handling Equipment



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Diversified Applications of Liquid Handling Systems in Life Science Industry

10.2 Increase in R&D Activities & Investments in Healthcare Industry

10.3 High Demand for Liquid Handling Systems to Manage Large Volumes of Covid-19 Samples

10.4 Focus on High-Throughput Screening & Data Precision



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Cost of Liquid Handling Systems

11.2 Risk of Errors in Liquid Handling

11.3 Slow Adoption of Automation Among Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Insights by Geography

12.2.2 Insights by Product

12.2.3 Insights by Application

12.2.4 Insights by Method

12.2.5 Insights by End-user

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product



14 Method



15 Application



16 End-user



17 Geography



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East and Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific in Liquid Handling Systems Market

24.1.3 Product Offerings

24.1.4 Key Strategies

24.1.5 Key Strengths

24.1.6 Key Opportunities

24.2 Agilent Technologies

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Agilent Technologies in Liquid Handling Systems Market

24.2.3 Product Offerings

24.2.4 Key Strategies

24.2.5 Key Strengths

24.2.6 Key Opportunities

24.3 Mettler Toledo

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Mettler Toledo in Liquid Handling Systems Market

24.3.3 Product Offerings

24.3.4 Key Strategies

24.3.5 Key Strengths

24.3.6 Key Opportunities

24.4 Tecan

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Tecan in Liquid Handling Systems Market

24.4.3 Product Offerings

24.4.4 Key Strategies

24.4.5 Key Strengths

24.4.6 Key Opportunities

24.5 Danaher

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Danaher in Liquid Handling Systems Market

24.5.3 Product Offerings

24.5.4 Key Strategies

24.5.5 Key Strengths

24.5.6 Key Opportunities

24.6 Eppendorf

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Eppendorf in Liquid Handling Systems Market

24.6.3 Product Offerings

24.6.4 Key Strategies

24.6.5 Key Strengths

24.6.6 Key Opportunities

24.7 Corning Incorporated

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Corning Incorporated in Liquid Handling Systems Market

24.7.3 Product Offerings

24.7.4 Key Strategies

24.7.5 Key Strengths

24.7.6 Key Opportunities



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Brand

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.2 Borosil

25.2.1 Business Overview

25.2.2 Product Offerings

25.3 Biotec

25.3.1 Business Overview

25.3.2 Product Offerings

25.4 Cellink

25.4.1 Business Overview

25.4.2 Product Offerings

25.5 Coopersurgical Fertility Solutions

25.5.1 Business Overview

25.5.2 Product Offerings

25.6 Formulatrix

25.6.1 Business Overview

25.6.2 Product Offerings

25.7 Flow Robotics

25.7.1 Business Overview

25.7.2 Product Offerings

25.8 Gilson

25.8.1 Business Overview

25.8.2 Product Offerings

25.9 Greiner Bio-One International

25.9.1 Business Overview

25.9.2 Product Offerings

25.10 Hitec Zang GmbH

25.10.1 Business Overview

25.10.2 Product Offerings

25.11 Hudson Robotics

25.11.1 Business Overview

25.11.2 Product Offerings

25.12 Hamilton Company

25.12.1 Business Overview

25.12.2 Product Offerings

25.13 Ingersoll Rand

25.13.1 Business Overview

25.13.2 Product Offerings

25.14 Metrohm

25.14.1 Business Overview

25.14.2 Product Offerings

25.15 Orochem Technologies

25.15.1 Business Overview

25.15.2 Product Offerings

25.16 Perkinelmer

25.16.1 Business Overview

25.16.2 Product Offerings

25.17 Highres Biosolutions

25.17.1 Business Overview

25.17.2 Product Offerings

25.18 Sartorius

25.18.1 Business Overview

25.18.2 Product Offerings

25.19 Spt Labtech

25.19.1 Business Overview

25.19.2 Product Offerings

25.20 Tomtec Imaging Systems

25.20.1 Business Overview

25.20.2 Product Offerings

25.21 Tianlong

25.21.1 Business Overview

25.21.2 Product Offerings

25.22 Vitrolife

25.22.1 Business Overview

25.22.2 Product Offerings

25.23 Wuhan Bonnin Technology

25.23.1 Business Overview

25.23.2 Product Offerings

25.24 Waters Corporation

25.24.1 Business Overview

25.24.2 Product Offerings

25.25 Integra Biosciences

25.25.1 Business Overview

25.25.2 Product Offerings

25.26 Peak Analysis and Automation

25.26.1 Business Overview

25.26.2 Product Offerings

25.27 Synchron Lab Automation

25.27.1 Business Overview

25.27.2 Product Offerings



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gupkcq

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets