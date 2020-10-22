Global Liquid Packaging Carton Industry
Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2027
Oct 22, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Liquid Packaging Carton estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Brick Liquid Cartons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gable-Top Liquid Cartons segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799012/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Liquid Packaging Carton market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Shaped Liquid Cartons Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Shaped Liquid Cartons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Nippon Paper Group)
- Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Tetra Laval International SA
- Weyerhaeuser Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799012/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Liquid Packaging Carton Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Liquid Packaging Carton Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Liquid Packaging Carton Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Brick Liquid Cartons (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Brick Liquid Cartons (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Brick Liquid Cartons (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Gable-Top Liquid Cartons (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Gable-Top Liquid Cartons (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Gable-Top Liquid Cartons (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Shaped Liquid Cartons (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Shaped Liquid Cartons (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Shaped Liquid Cartons (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Liquid Dairy Products (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Liquid Dairy Products (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Liquid Dairy Products (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Non-Carbonate Soft Drinks (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Non-Carbonate Soft Drinks (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Non-Carbonate Soft Drinks (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Liquid Foods (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Liquid Foods (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Liquid Foods (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Alcoholic Drinks (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Alcoholic Drinks (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Alcoholic Drinks (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United States
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Liquid Packaging Carton Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Liquid Packaging Carton: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid
Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Liquid Packaging Carton Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Liquid Packaging Carton Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Liquid Packaging Carton Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 53: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Liquid Packaging Carton Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Liquid Packaging Carton Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Liquid Packaging Carton:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Liquid Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Carton Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Liquid Packaging Carton Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 95: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Liquid Packaging Carton Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Liquid Packaging Carton Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 123: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Liquid Packaging
Carton: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Liquid Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 143: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Liquid Packaging Carton Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Liquid Packaging Carton Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Liquid Packaging Carton: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid
Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Liquid Packaging Carton Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 182: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Liquid Packaging Carton Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Liquid Packaging Carton
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 195: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Liquid Packaging Carton
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Liquid Packaging Carton Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799012/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker