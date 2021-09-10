Global Lithium Compounds Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Compounds Market Research Report by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lithium Compounds Market size was estimated at USD 5,673.38 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,090.56 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 25.31% to reach USD 21,974.58 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lithium Compounds Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Lithium Compounds Market, including Albemarle Corporation, Argosy Minerals Limited, Bacanora Lithium, Burwill Holdings Limited, China Lithium Products Technology Co. Ltd., Covalent Lithium, Galaxy Resources Limited, Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., General Lithium Corporation, International Lithium Corporation, Lithium Americas, Livent Corporation, Lsc Lithium Corporation, Millennial Lithium Corporation, Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neo Lithium Corporation, Orocobre Limited, Piedmont Lithium Limited, Pilbara Minerals Limited, Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Co. Ltd., Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd., Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A., Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., and Tvel Fuel Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Lithium Compounds Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Lithium Compounds Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Lithium Compounds Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand for ceramics and glass industry

5.1.1.2. Rise in the production of electric vehicles

5.1.1.3. Increasing applications for batteries for electronic devices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High operational cost of the production of lithium

5.1.2.2. Impacts of lithium extraction on the environment, biodiversity, and human health

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development in the energy sector

5.1.3.2. Rapid and adoption of lithium-ion batteries due to declining prices

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Alternative substitutes for lithium compounds

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Lithium Compounds Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glass & Ceramics

6.3. Li-ion Batteries

6.4. Lubricants

6.5. Market Size & Projection

6.6. Medical

6.7. Metallurgy

6.8. Polymers



7. Lithium Compounds Market, by Derivative

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Butyl Lithium

7.2.1. Medical

7.2.2. Polymers

7.3. Lithium Carbonate

7.3.1. Glass & Ceramics

7.3.2. Li-ion Batteries

7.3.3. Lubricants

7.3.4. Medical

7.3.5. Metallurgy

7.3.6. Polymers

7.4. Lithium Chloride & Other Derivatives

7.4.1. Glass And Ceramics

7.4.2. Li-ion Batteries

7.4.3. Lubricants

7.4.4. Medical

7.4.5. Metallurgy

7.4.6. Polymers

7.5. Lithium Concentrate

7.5.1. Glass And Ceramics

7.5.2. Li-ion Batteries

7.6. Lithium Hydroxide

7.6.1. Glass & Ceramics

7.6.2. Li-ion Batteries

7.6.3. Lubricants

7.6.4. Medical

7.6.5. Metallurgy

7.6.6. Polymers

7.7. Lithium Metal

7.7.1. Li-ion Batteries

7.7.2. Medical

7.7.3. Polymers

7.8. Processing Of Lithium



8. Americas Lithium Compounds Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Lithium Compounds Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lithium Compounds Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Albemarle Corporation

12.2. Argosy Minerals Limited

12.3. Bacanora Lithium

12.4. Burwill Holdings Limited

12.5. China Lithium Products Technology Co. Ltd.

12.6. Covalent Lithium

12.7. Galaxy Resources Limited

12.8. Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

12.9. General Lithium Corporation

12.10. International Lithium Corporation

12.11. Lithium Americas

12.12. Livent Corporation

12.13. Lsc Lithium Corporation

12.14. Millennial Lithium Corporation

12.15. Nemaska Lithium Inc.

12.16. Neo Lithium Corporation

12.17. Orocobre Limited

12.18. Piedmont Lithium Limited

12.19. Pilbara Minerals Limited

12.20. Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Co. Ltd.

12.21. Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.22. Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Co. Ltd.

12.23. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A.

12.24. Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.

12.25. Tvel Fuel Company



13. Appendix

