Global Lithium Compounds Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by End-user and Region
Sep 10, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Compounds Market Research Report by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lithium Compounds Market size was estimated at USD 5,673.38 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,090.56 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 25.31% to reach USD 21,974.58 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lithium Compounds Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Lithium Compounds Market, including Albemarle Corporation, Argosy Minerals Limited, Bacanora Lithium, Burwill Holdings Limited, China Lithium Products Technology Co. Ltd., Covalent Lithium, Galaxy Resources Limited, Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., General Lithium Corporation, International Lithium Corporation, Lithium Americas, Livent Corporation, Lsc Lithium Corporation, Millennial Lithium Corporation, Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neo Lithium Corporation, Orocobre Limited, Piedmont Lithium Limited, Pilbara Minerals Limited, Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Co. Ltd., Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd., Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A., Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., and Tvel Fuel Company.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Lithium Compounds Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Lithium Compounds Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Lithium Compounds Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Lithium Compounds Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for ceramics and glass industry
5.1.1.2. Rise in the production of electric vehicles
5.1.1.3. Increasing applications for batteries for electronic devices
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High operational cost of the production of lithium
5.1.2.2. Impacts of lithium extraction on the environment, biodiversity, and human health
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development in the energy sector
5.1.3.2. Rapid and adoption of lithium-ion batteries due to declining prices
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Alternative substitutes for lithium compounds
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Lithium Compounds Market, by End User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glass & Ceramics
6.3. Li-ion Batteries
6.4. Lubricants
6.5. Market Size & Projection
6.6. Medical
6.7. Metallurgy
6.8. Polymers
7. Lithium Compounds Market, by Derivative
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Butyl Lithium
7.2.1. Medical
7.2.2. Polymers
7.3. Lithium Carbonate
7.3.1. Glass & Ceramics
7.3.2. Li-ion Batteries
7.3.3. Lubricants
7.3.4. Medical
7.3.5. Metallurgy
7.3.6. Polymers
7.4. Lithium Chloride & Other Derivatives
7.4.1. Glass And Ceramics
7.4.2. Li-ion Batteries
7.4.3. Lubricants
7.4.4. Medical
7.4.5. Metallurgy
7.4.6. Polymers
7.5. Lithium Concentrate
7.5.1. Glass And Ceramics
7.5.2. Li-ion Batteries
7.6. Lithium Hydroxide
7.6.1. Glass & Ceramics
7.6.2. Li-ion Batteries
7.6.3. Lubricants
7.6.4. Medical
7.6.5. Metallurgy
7.6.6. Polymers
7.7. Lithium Metal
7.7.1. Li-ion Batteries
7.7.2. Medical
7.7.3. Polymers
7.8. Processing Of Lithium
8. Americas Lithium Compounds Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Lithium Compounds Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lithium Compounds Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Albemarle Corporation
12.2. Argosy Minerals Limited
12.3. Bacanora Lithium
12.4. Burwill Holdings Limited
12.5. China Lithium Products Technology Co. Ltd.
12.6. Covalent Lithium
12.7. Galaxy Resources Limited
12.8. Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.
12.9. General Lithium Corporation
12.10. International Lithium Corporation
12.11. Lithium Americas
12.12. Livent Corporation
12.13. Lsc Lithium Corporation
12.14. Millennial Lithium Corporation
12.15. Nemaska Lithium Inc.
12.16. Neo Lithium Corporation
12.17. Orocobre Limited
12.18. Piedmont Lithium Limited
12.19. Pilbara Minerals Limited
12.20. Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Co. Ltd.
12.21. Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd.
12.22. Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Co. Ltd.
12.23. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A.
12.24. Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.
12.25. Tvel Fuel Company
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxzdqu
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article