Global Lithium Industry

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Albemarle Corporation

- Altura Mining Ltd.

- FMC Lithium

- Galaxy Resources Limited

- Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

- Lithium Americas Corporation







LITHIUM MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Lithium: Demand Shifts from Traditional Sectors towards High- Growth Battery-based Emerging Applications

China Continues to Spearhead Growth in the Lithium Market





3. AN OVERVIEW OF LITHIUM RESERVES, RESOURCES & PRODUCTION



Worldwide Reserves and Resources of Lithium

Table 1: Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Identified Lithium Resources in Thousand Tons for Select Countries (As of 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Salt Lake Brine Deposits Vs Hard Rock Mineral Deposits

Brine Deposits

Major Brine Deposits Worldwide

Hard Rock Spodumene Deposits

Major Spodumene Mines Worldwide

Other Types of Mineral Deposits

Lithium Production Scenario

Table 3: Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2016 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Lithium Market by Type of Compound (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Butyl Lithium, Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Concentrate, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Metal and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: A Glance at Major Lithium Resource Projects Worldwide

Pros and Cons of Lithium Production from Brine Deposits

China's Lithium Deals Compel Asian Companies to Secure Stable Supplies from South America

China Makes Aggressive Moves to Acquire Lithium Reserves

Anticipated Capacity Additions to Position Argentina and Chile as Leading Lithium Producers

Lithium Pricing: Rising Demand Leads to a Surge in Lithium Prices

Table 6: Spot Prices of Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate in China (US$ per Tonne) for the Period Jun 2015 to Dec 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS OF LITHIUM



Constantly Evolving Applications of Lithium

Batteries: The Largest End-Use Market for Lithium

Major Applications of Lithium-ion Battery

Table 7: Lithium-ion Battery Density by Chemistry (Wh/kg) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Breakdown of Cost for Lithium-ion Materials - Percentage Breakdown of Cost for Anode Materials, Cathode Materials, Depreciation, Electrolytes, Energy Management & Casing, Labor, R&D & Overhead and Separators (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Rechargeable Batteries Market by Battery Chemistry (2018) - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel- Cadmium Batteries, and Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Lithium-ion Batteries Market (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Investments into Li-Ion Batteries Continues to Increase

Table 11: Investments in Li-ion Battery Production by Company for the Period 2009-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

EVs Continue to Provide Growth Opportunities for Lithium Market

Table 12: Global Sales of Electric Vehicles in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: EV Sales as % of New Car Sales by Region/Country for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Penetration Rate (%) of BEVs and PHEVs Worldwide for the Years 2016 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustained Declines in the Cost of Li-ion Battery Drives Growth

Table 15: Battery Production Capacity Projects of Select Companies for the Period 2016-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Production Capacity (In GWh) of Electric Vehicle-Grade Lithium-ion Battery GWh by Status (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Persistent Policy Support for Clean Energy Augurs Well for the Market

Table 17: Electric Vehicles Target Stock (in Million Vehicles) for Select Countries by 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales Targets of Major Automotive OEMs Worldwide

Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries

E-Bicycles and E-Tricycles: Potential for Li-ion Batteries Market

Table 19: E-Bikes Market in China - Sales in Million Units and Share of Li-ion Batteries in E-Bikes for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Batteries for Transport Sector to Involve Use of Lithium

Table 20: Battery Usage in Transport Sector (2030) - Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Battery Type for Advanced Li-ion Battery, Li-ion Battery, Lithium-Sulfur Battery, and Solid State Battery (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Portable Electronics Equipment to Drive Growth in Li-ion Batteries

Table 21: Estimated Lithium Usage in Batteries of Select Portable Electronic Equipment (in Grams LCE per Unit) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Phones and Smartphones: A Power Packed Opportunity for Li-ion batteries

Table 22: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Netbooks Drives Lithium Consumption

Table 23: Global Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops and Tablets in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Battery Technologies to Transform Future of Renewable Energy

Decentralized Energy Storage: A Game Changing Grid Storage Technology to Fuel Demand for Lithium

Table 24: Global Energy Storage Market by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES), Flywheel Storage, Lithium-ion Battery, Pumped Hydro Storage and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Comparison of Battery Cost in US$ per kWh for Select Energy Storage Batteries for the Years 2014 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries

Table 26: Installed Peak Shifting Battery Power in MWh for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Primary Lithium Batteries: Sustained Demand from End-Use Markets Bolsters Li Demand

Table 27: Specific Energy Density (Wh/Kg) of Non-Chargeable (Primary) and Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Primary Lithium Batteries Vs Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon Batteries

Comparison of Characteristics of Primary Lithium Batteries

Traditional Markets for Lithium: A Review

Glass and Ceramics

Greases

Table 28: Global Lithium Demand in Lithium Greases (2018E) - Percentage Breakdown of Lithium Consumption Volume for Automotive and Industrial Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Casting Powders

Table 29: Global Output of Continuously Cast Steel by Region: Production in Million Tonnes and As % of Crude Steel Output for the Years 2014, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Air Treatment

Medical

Table 30: Number of People Suffering from Depressive Disorders (In Millions) Worldwide for the Year 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Global Prevalence of Depressive Disorders for 2015 - Percentage of Male and Female Population Suffering from Depressive Disorders by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Prevalence of Depressive Disorders - Percentage of Population Suffering from Depressive Disorders by Age Group and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polymers

Table 33: Global Lithium Demand in Polymers (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Lithium Consumption by Segment - Catalyst for Rubber Tires and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aluminum Smelting & Aluminum Alloys

Other Applications

Positive Global Economy Buoys Lithium Consumption in Traditional End-Use Markets

Table 34: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Product Definition

Product History

Substitutes

Lithium Products

A Glance at Major Lithium Compounds

End-Uses of Lithium

Batteries

Glass and Ceramics

Greases

Air Treatment & Pharmaceutical

Metallurgical Powders

Other End-Use Markets





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Table 35: Leading Producers of Lithium Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Albemarle, Chinese Companies (excluding Talison), FMC, Orocobre, SQM, Talison Lithium and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Annual Production of Lithium in Tonnes LCE for Albemarle, SQM, FMC Corp. and Tianqi Lithium Industries for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lithium Players Focus on Capacity Expansions

6.1 Focus on Select Players

Albemarle Corporation (USA)

Altura Mining Ltd. (Australia)

FMC Lithium (USA)

Galaxy Resources Limited (Australia)

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (China)

Lithium Americas Corporation (USA)

Millennial Lithium Corp. (Canada)

Nemaska Lithium, Inc. (Canada)

Neometals Ltd. (Australia)

Orocobre Limited (Australia)

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. (Australia)

Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries (China)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A (Chile)

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Nemaska Lithium and Northvolt Enter into Supply Agreement for Lithium Hydroxide

SoftBank Announces Investment in Nemaska Lithium

Prospect Resources and Sinomine Resources Exploration to Develop Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe

Desert Lion Energy Inks Transfer Agreements for Acquisition of Lithium Mine Licenses

Toyota Tsusho to Take Over Stake in Orocobre

FMC Revises Operating Agreements in Argentina

Lithium Australia Gains Exploration License in Germany's Lithium Tungsten Region

Bacanora Minerals Wins Exploration Licence for Falkenhain Lithium Deposit in Germany

Bolivian Government Selects ACI Systems for Industrialization of Bolivian Lithium

Albemarle Receives CORFO Approval to Increase Lithium Quota in Chile

POSCO Inks Long-term Agreement for Lithium Supply from Pilbara

Lithium Chile Discovers Brine Target Areas at Atacama and Ollague Lithium Projects

SQM Australia to Acquire 50% Assets of Mount Holland Lithium Project

Voltaic Minerals Terminates Agreement with Lithium Selective Technologies

Nextview to Take Over Lithium X Energy

Iconic Minerals Inks Exclusive Licensing Agreement with St- Georges Platinum and Base Metals

Albemarle Develops Novel Technology to Expand Lithium Production in Chile

SQM and Kidman Resources to Jointly Develop Mt. Holland Lithium Project

Ultra Lithium to Take Over La Borita Brine Lithium Property in Argentina

FMC Makes Payment to Nemaska as Per Lithium Carbonate Supply Deal

AMG Signs Multi-Year Contract for Lithium Concentrate Supply

Savannah Resources Acquires Lithium Prospects in Portugal

SolarWorld to Sell Share in German Lithium Mining Operations to Bacanora to Form JV





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Lithium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lithium Market by End-Use Segment

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium in Glass & Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Lithium in Glass & Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium in Glass & Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium in Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Lithium in Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium in Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium in Metallurgical Powders by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Lithium in Metallurgical Powders by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium in Metallurgical Powders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium in Greases by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Lithium in Greases by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium in Greases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium in Batteries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Lithium in Batteries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium in Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium in Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Lithium in Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium in Others by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 58: US Exports and Imports of Lithium in Metric Tons for the Years 2013 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: US Imports of Lithium (2013-2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Volume by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: US Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: US 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 63: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Canadian Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Activity Spurs Demand for Lithium Supplies

Table 66: Sales (in Billions) of Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries in Japan for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Batteries Production in Japan (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Battery Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Japanese Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Surging Demand for Lithium Revives Interest in European Mines

Funding Support from EC for Scale Up of Lithium Batteries Manufacture in Europe

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: European Historic Review for Lithium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: European 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 77: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: French Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: French 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: German Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: German 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 83: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Italian Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includescorresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: UK 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 89: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Spanish Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 92: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Russian Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Czech Republic

Finland

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China - A Major Consumer and Supplier of Lithium

Table 98: Mine Nameplate Capacity in LCE for Select Companies in China for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Growth Potential of Li-ion Battery Industry Augurs Well for Lithium Market

Repurposing of Li-ion Batteries: A New Life for Old Batteries with Useful Capacity

China Makes Aggressive Moves to Acquire Lithium Reserves

China's Lithium Deals Compel Asian Companies to Secure Stable Supplies from South America

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Chinese Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

Market Analysis

Table 102: Asia-Pacific (excluding China) Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by Geographic Region - South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific (excluding China) Historic Review for Lithium by Geographic Region - South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Asia-Pacific (excluding China) Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Asia-Pacific (excluding China) Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.1 South Korea

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: South Korea Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: South Korea 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia

The Leading Lithium Producer

Australia Benefiting from the China's Escalating Demand for Lithium

India

India's All Electric Vehicles Target by 2030 to Spur Demand for Lithium Used in Li-ion Batteries

Rising Demand for Energy Storage Systems for Renewable Energy Sector

B.Market Analytics

Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific (excluding China) Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific (excluding China) Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 114: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.8 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Latin America - A Major Source of Lithium

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Argentina

Bolivia

Chile

B.Market Analytics

Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Metric Tons) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lithium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass & Ceramics, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgical Powders, Greases, Batteries and Others Markets for Years 2011, 018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39) The United States (3) Canada (12) Europe (6) - France (1) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

