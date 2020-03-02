Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Analysis By Compound Type, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast - By Region, By Country

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Lithium ion Battery Market, valued at USD 21,850.65 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand of the automotive vehicles. Lithium ion Battery is the lightest material and low maintenance battery which makes it high in demand. Increasing demand from automotive sector and the demand of sustainable resource among the leading countries is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Lithium ion battery market globally. Additionally, adoption of technologies to improve rechargeable battery is likely to supplement the Lithium ion Battery market value in the near future.



Among the compounds, Nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries have evolved tremendously as it uses three times less cobalt in newer batteries, replacing the cobalt content with nickel. NMC is expected to dominate the EV sector in the early 2020s.



Among the end-user in the Lithium ion Battery market (Industry, Electronics and Automotive), automotive is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of eco-friendly electric vehicles will keep increasing in future.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing rate of urbanisation in developing nations like Singapore, India and Indonesia. Additionally, support by government and rising demand of consumer electronics and automotive vehicles is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Additionally, new investments for industry expansion, massive infrastructure investments and availability of lithium as metal in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are fuelling the growth of lithium ion battery.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Lithium Ion Battery market at global, regional and country-levels.

• The report analyses the Lithium ion Battery Market by End User (Industry, Electronics and Automotive).

• The report analyses the Lithium ion Battery Market by Compound types (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Others).

• The Global Lithium ion Battery Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By End user and by Compound types. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Panasonic, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, LG Chem., BYD, GS Yuasa, CBAK Power Battery, CATL, A123 and Automotive Energy Supply Corp (AESC).

• The report presents the analysis of Lithium ion Battery market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Lithium Ion Battery Vendors and Suppliers

• EV Manufacturers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



