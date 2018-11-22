Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2018-2025: Development of Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, and Sodium-Ion Batteries To Act As Substitutes For Lithium Ion Batteries

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lithium Ion Battery Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts Type, by Power Capacity, by Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery market was valued at US$ 23,489.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2018 - 2025, to account to US$ 71,035.0 Mn by 2025.



This research report provides insights into the Global Lithium-ion battery market. The segmentation scope of the Lithium-ion battery market includes type, application, power capacity and countries globally. Batteries based on type includes Li-Co oxide, Li- ion phosphate Li-Titanate Oxide, Li Manganese Oxide and Li Ni Manganese CO Oxide.



The report on lithium-ion battery market also analyses industry structure, market environment, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. In-depth analysis has been conducted across the value chain, and company profiles and top companies operating globally have also been included in the lithium-ion battery market report. The Lithium-ion battery that is used for energy storage and power provisioning to various industry verticals is currently experiencing very high adoptions especially by the automotive and consumer electronics industry verticals.



Advantages such as higher energy efficiency, and extended battery life provided by these batteries are leading to wider adoptions, ultimately driving the lithium-ion battery market. In the current scenario almost all the computer electronics, smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices are powered by a Lithium-ion battery, which is catalyzing the growth of lithium-ion battery market. The development of advanced energy storage technologies is a critical factor in the success of the decarbonisation of modern economies.



Modern devices rely more on Lithium-ion batteries which are extensively used in different types of consumer electronics and hybrid & electric vehicles. Along with this, the demand for wearable devices is getting higher such as smart watches and healthcare bands etc. The customers are demanding more from these industries in terms of energy storage, the speed of recharge, and working conditions. Currently, Li-Cobalt Oxide battery, Lithium-ion Phosphate battery, Li-Titanate battery, Li-Manganese Oxide, and Li-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide battery are few of the highly used Lithium-ion batteries.



However, there are certain heat-related issues related to the use of Lithium-ion batteries. Thus, many of the several research institutes and organizations are experimenting with many alternative approaches to battery market. Also, lithium-sulfur battery technology is gaining traction which can hold twice the energy per kilogram as compared to Lithium-ion batteries. Li-sulfur battery is lightweight as compared to Lithium-ion cell, which can be used in powering unmanned aircraft and underwater robots.



This battery technology may replace Lithium-ion batteries in the coming future owing to economical cost, less weight, and able to store double the energy compared to Lithium-ion batteries. Coupled with this, sodium-ion battery also shows superior performance which is expected to commercialize in near future and may act as an alternative to Lithium-ion batteries. Currently, low performance of anode in sodium ion battery limits its entire shift from Lithium-ion battery. Aforementioned factors depict that of lithium-air, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries may act as an economical alternative for Lithium-ion batteries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Lithium Ion Battery Market Landscape



4. Lithium Ion Battery Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 High Adoption In Wide Range of Consumer Electronics Products

4.1.2 Increase In Need and Demand For Electric Vehicles

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Security Concerns Associated With the Use of Lithium Ion Battery

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of Novel Technologies To Upgrade Existing Materials In Li-Ion Batteries

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Development of Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, and Sodium-Ion Batteries To Act As Substitutes For Lithium Ion Batteries

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Lithium Ion Battery - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Overview

5.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Lithium Ion Battery Market Revenue and Forecast To 2025 - Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Breakdown, by Type, 2017 & 2025

6.3 Lithium Cobalt Oxide Market

6.4 Lithium Iron Phosphate Market

6.5 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Market

6.6 Lithium Manganese Oxide Market

6.7 Lithium Titanate Oxide Market



7. Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - by Power Capacity

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Breakdown, by Power Capacity, 2017 & 2025

7.3 0 - 3000Mah Market

7.4 3000Mah - 10000Mah Market

7.5 10000Mah - 60000Mah Market

7.6 >60000Mah Market



8. Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Breakdown, by Application, 2017 & 2025

8.3 Consumer Electronics Market

8.4 Automotive Market

8.5 Industrial Market

8.6 Energy Storage Systems Market

8.7 Aerospace & Defense Market

8.8 Medical Devices Market

8.9 Other Market



9. Lithium Ion Battery Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development



11. Competitive Landscape



Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

A123 Systems LLC

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdh2xp/global?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

