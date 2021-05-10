Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt & Lithium Manganese Oxide

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ 34.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global lithium-ion battery market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

A lithium-ion battery (LIB) is a rechargeable battery that utilizes an intercalated lithium compound as its electrode. Consisting of the anode, cathode and electrolyte, it is an electrochemical storage device that does not require complete discharge prior to recharging.

It is characterized by higher energy density, minimal maintenance and lower self-discharge rates when compared with its counterparts, such as nickel-cadmium batteries. It also offers a good energy-to-weight ratio and high open-circuit voltage.

Additionally, it does not require scheduled cycling to improve its service life. As a result, LIB finds extensive application across numerous industry verticals, such as consumer electronics and automotive.



A significant increase in the uptake of consumer electronics on the global level represents the primary factor driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing penetration of portable variants, such as smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, gaming consoles and torches, along with high-speed internet connectivity, is significantly contributing to the market growth.

The increasing usage of these electronics has created an incessant demand for high-quality rechargeable batteries, which is expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, LIB forms an indispensable component of electric vehicles (EVs). Enhanced focus on sustainable development and the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of using traditional automobiles have provided an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, governments of numerous countries are offering subsidies and implementing favorable initiatives to promote the sales of EVs, which is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, LIBs are widely employed as a crucial component in grid energy storage, such as solar grids.

The rising demand for an uninterrupted supply of electricity is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Highlights

Currently, Li-ion cobalt oxide represents the largest product type as it has high specific energy, which makes it suitable for use in various electronic equipment and consumer items.

At present, batteries with power capacity from 0 to 3000mAh represent the largest category. They are utilized in consumer electronics, including digital cameras and camcorders, mobile phones and handheld gaming consoles.

Presently, most of the Li-ion batteries are used in consumer electronics, owing to the demand for safe and inexpensive batteries with a higher energy density.

Asia Pacific is the biggest industry for lithium-ion batteries, accounting the majority of the total market share. This can be accredited to the presence of numerous leading battery original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lithium-ion battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lithium-ion battery market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the product type?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the power capacity?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the application?

What are the price trends of lithium-ion batteries?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

How are lithium-ion batteries manufactured?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global lithium-ion battery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Power Capacity

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide

6.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate

6.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

6.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide

6.5 Others (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Lithium Titanate Oxide)



7 Market Breakup by Power Capacity

7.1 0 to 3000mAh

7.2 3000mAh to 10000mAh

7.3 10000mAh to 60000mAh

7.4 More than 60000mAh



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Electric Vehicles

8.3 Energy Storage



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

A123 Systems LLC

AESC SDI CO.,LTD.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.

Toshiba Corporation

Amperex Technology Limited

BAK Group

Blue Energy Limited

BYD Company Ltd.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD.

Valence Technology Inc

SK innovation Co. Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

