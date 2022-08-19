Global Lithium Silicon Battery Market Report 2022: Fast-Growing Demand for EVs Presents Opportunities in $247 Million Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Silicon Battery Market by Material, Technology, Capacity (<_000 mah_="mah_" _000-10_000="_000-10_000">10,000 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Energy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium silicon battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 10 million in 2022 to USD 247 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.4 % from 2022 to 2030. With energy needs and demand rising globally - due to growing industrial activity, increasing population, and urbanization - the demand for batteries in energy storage systems is expected to skyrocket.The need for better battery technologies in electric grid storage applications is driven by supportive government policies and the migration of utility providers from non-renewable to renewable energy sources.BESS manufacturers are now looking for improved technologies to improve energy density and capacity, which can be accomplished using silicon electrodes

>10,000 mAh capacity lithium silicon batteries to grow at a significant CAGR grom 2022 to 2030

Batteries in this range are still being developed. These batteries are expected to be used in energy-heavy applications such as EVs, material handling equipment, marine, robots, industrial, renewable energy storage, military, aircraft, drones, satellites, and spacecraft. A recent example is the space mission undertaken by Airbus Defence and Space, where lithium silicon batteries were used in the aerospace Zephyr High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) program. The demand for lithium silicon batteries in the aviation industry will rapidly rise once the batteries are commercialized.

Aerospace & Defense applications to grow at an impressive CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Aerospace & defense is one of the crucial applications of battery technology. Aircraft require batteries to power engines, APUs, and integrated systems. While li-ion batteries are widely used in commercial aircraft, the aerospace & defense sector is turning toward advanced power technologies for new applications, such as lithium silicon batteries. These batteries can also power UAVs such as drones due to their small size, low weight, and increased power capacity. Lithium silicon batteries have been used to power drones used by the defense sector - for example,the US Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO)has used Amprius lithium silicon batteries for its drones.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The automobile sector of Europe is an advanced industry with the leanest production processes where water and energy use are optimal. The market for wearable devices is also growing in Europe. Hence, Europe has a flourishing silicon battery market, with high growth anticipated.The automobile market in the UK is booming and is expected to open a potential market for lithium silicon batteries.Germany is a major contributor to the EVs market and home to global automobile manufacturers. Their strong presence is expected to push the adoption of new silicon anode technology in EV batteries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enhanced Energy Density of Lithium Silicon Batteries

Growing Demand for More Efficient, Longer-Lasting Batteries in Consumer Electronics

Rising Demand for Better Battery Technologies in Energy Storage Systems

Growing Emphasis on R&D to Improve Battery Efficiency and Performance

Restraints

Expansion Property of Silicon and Potential for Damage to Battery

Availability of Substitutes

Opportunities

Fast-Growing Demand for EVs

Graphite Demand-Supply Gap Favors Alternative Materials in the Battery Industry

Challenges

Expensive and Complex Production Process

Drawbacks of Silicon Use

