Global Littoral Warship Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations 2016-2026

DUBLIN, Dec 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Littoral Warship - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing demand of force projection over the sea, national security, territorial integrity and sovereign state are the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, complexities in designing and construction are restricting the market growth.

A littoral warship is highly flexible small surface vessel. As it is appropriate to its compatible design, the littoral warship will be capable to change slower, more specialized ships such as minesweepers and larger amphibious-type attacking ships.

By Technology, radar system segment held significant market share due to rising usage to detect other ships and land obstacles, to provide bearing and distance for collision avoidance and navigation at sea.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of littoral warships in navy. China's navy is getting advanced and better and doing it at a speed unparalleled by any nation around the globe.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Littoral Warship Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Anti-Submarine Warfare System

5.3 Propulsion System

5.4 Missile Launching System

5.5 Radar System

5.6 Radar Absorbent Material

5.7 Command and Control System

5.8 Other Technologies



6 Global Littoral Warship Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 New Zealand

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa

6.6.1 Saudi Arabia

6.6.2 UAE

6.6.3 Qatar

6.6.4 South Africa

6.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies



8 Company Profiling

8.1 BAE Systems

8.2 DCNS

8.3 Huntington Ingalls Industries

8.4 Fincantieri

8.5 United Shipbuilding

8.6 Lockheed Martin

8.7 Navantia

8.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.9 Microchip Technology

8.10 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

8.11 General Atomics

8.12 Leonardo

8.13 Thales

8.14 Cochin Shipyard

8.15 Austal USA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tglt6s/global_littoral?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

