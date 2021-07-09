Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Markets, 2021-2028: Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Hospitals, Laboratories

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Diagnosis Technique; By End-Use, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver disease diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 50.61 billion by 2028

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Asia Pacific market for liver disease diagnostics is projected to witness lucrative growth over the assessment period. The rising geriatric population, increase in incidences rate of liver-related disorders, owing to rise in alcohol consumption, and awareness among individuals about regular checkups is contributing to the region's market growth for liver disease diagnostics.



Moreover, a positive regulatory scenario towards advanced technologies with integrated imaging services also favored the market growth for liver disease diagnostics. In this direction, in August 2018, LiverMultiScan, an Australia-based company, received clearance to diagnose patients in Australia suffering from NAFLD and NASH diseases.



As per the market statistics published by the United Nations, through its World Population Prospects working group, in 2019, by 2050, there would be 1 in 6 old age people (over 65 years), as compared to 1 in 11 in 2019. This old age group accounts for one-fifth of the total population in 17 countries, and it is projected to be increased by the end of this century in 155 countries, covering 61 percent of the global population. This is mainly due to an increase in life expectancy and declining fertility rates among the people.



Market participants such as Horiba Medical, Abbott, Fujifilm Corporation, Roche Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH. are some of the key players operating in the market for liver disease diagnostics.



Key players in the market for liver disease diagnostics are undertaking initiatives to favor non-profit organizations to spread awareness and help patients in the diagnosis of liver abnormalities. In this direction, in January 2020, Echosens supported the U.S.-based academic institution Fatty Liver Foundation (FLF) through FibroScan to enable physicians in the diagnostics of liver-related diseases and disorders.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Sources



4. Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Insights

4.1. Liver Disease Diagnostics - Industry snapshot

4.2. Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Dynamics

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Industry trends



5. Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Assessment by Diagnosis Technique

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Imaging

5.4. Laboratory Tests

5.5. Endoscopy

5.6. Biopsy

5.7. Others



6. Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by End-Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Laboratories

6.5. Others



7. Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

Horiba Medical

Abbott

Fujifilm Corporation

Roche Ltd

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwfvug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

