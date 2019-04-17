Global LNG Carrier Containment Market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.30% during 2019 - 2024

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global LNG Carrier Containment Market. The Global LNG Carrier Containment market has been analysed By Carrier Type (Moss Type, Membrane Type), By Propulsion Type(Steam Reheat, ME-GI, DFDE, SSD Steam, TFDE, XDF, Others), By Capacity (30,000-124,999cm, 125,000-149,999cm, 150,000-180,000cm, >180,000cm). The Global LNG Carrier Containment market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (United States, Bermuda, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Qatar) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



According to the report, "Global LNG Carrier Containment Market – Analysis By Carrier Type (Moss, Membrane), By Propulsion Type (Steam Reheat, ME-GI, DFDE, SSD, Steam, XDF, TFDE, Others), By Capacity (30,000-124,999cm, 125,000-149,999cm, 150,000-180,000cm, >180,000cm), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (United States, Bermuda, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Qatar)", Global LNG Carrier Containment market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing manufacturing sectors, increasing customer demands, technological innovations and growing economy.



Asia Pacific LNG Carrier Containment market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.30% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities as well as surging government regulations for the use of cleaner fuel. South Korea and China are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan in forecast period. Market of LNG Carrier Containment is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



The report titled "Global LNG Carrier Containment Market – Analysis By Carrier Type (Moss, Membrane), By Propulsion Type (Steam Reheat, ME-GI, DFDE, SSD, Steam, XDF, TFDE, Others), By Capacity (30,000-124,999cm, 125,000-149,999cm, 150,000-180,000cm, >180,000cm), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (United States, Bermuda, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Qatar)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global LNG Carrier Containment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report

Global LNG Carrier Containment Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global LNG Carrier Containment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Carrier Type – Moss Type, Membrane Type

• By Propulsion Type – Steam Reheat, ME-GI, DFDE, SSD, Steam, TFDE, XDF, Others

• By Capacity - 30,000-124,999cm, 125,000-149,999cm, 150,000-180,000cm, >180,000cm



Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global LNG Carrier Containment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Carrier Type – Moss Type, Membrane Type

• By Propulsion Type – Steam Reheat, ME-GI, DFDE, SSD, Steam, TFDE, XDF, Others

• By Capacity - 30,000-124,999cm, 125,000-149,999cm, 150,000-180,000cm, >180,000cm



Country Analysis - United States, Bermuda, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Qatar (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global LNG Carrier Containment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Carrier Type – Moss Type, Membrane Type

• By Propulsion Type – Steam Reheat, ME-GI, DFDE, SSD, Steam, TFDE, XDF, Others

• By Capacity - 30,000-124,999cm, 125,000-149,999cm, 150,000-180,000cm, >180,000cm



Other Report Highlights:

• Global Trade Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Nakilat, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL), Teekay LNG Partners L.P., NYK Line, Gaslog Ltd, MISC Berhad, Dynagas LNG Partners LP, BW Gas, Golar LNG.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



