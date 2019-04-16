Global LNG Carrier Containment Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LNG Carrier Containment Market - Analysis By Carrier Type, By Propulsion Type, By Capacity, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global LNG Carrier Containment market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing manufacturing sectors, increasing customer demands, technological innovations and growing economy.



Asia Pacific LNG Carrier Containment market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.30% during 2019 - 2024, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities as well as surging government regulations for the use of cleaner fuel.



South Korea and China are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan in forecast period. Market of LNG Carrier Containment is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis



7. Global Trade Analysis

7.1 Global Trade Value

7.2 Leading LNG Exporting Countries

7.3 Leading LNG Importing Countries



8. Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: An Analysis

8.1 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market Size - By Value (2014-2018)

8.2 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market Size - By Value (2019-2024)

8.3 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market Size - By Number Of Fleets (2014-2018)

8.4 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market Size - By Number Of Fleets (2019-2024)

8.5 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market Size - By Volume (2014-2018)

8.6 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market Size - By Volume (2019-2024)

8.7 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Carrier Type (Moss Type, Membrane Type), By Value (2014-2024)

8.7.1 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Carrier Type Market Share(%) (Year 2018 & 2024)

8.7.2 Market Opportunities of Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Carrier Type

8.8 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Propulsion Type (Steam Reheat, MEGI, DFDE, SSD, TFDE, Steam, XDF, Others), By Value (2014-2024)

8.8.1 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Propulsion Type Market Share (%) (Year 2018 & 2024)

8.8.2 Market Opportunities of Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Propulsion Type

8.9 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Capacity(30,000-124,999cm, 125,000-149,999cm, 150,000-180,000cm, >180,000cm), By Value (2014-2024)

8.9.1 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Capacity Market Share (%) (Year 2018 & 2024)

8.9.2 Market Opportunities of Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Capacity

8.10 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Regional Analysis

8.10.1 Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: By Regional Market Share (%) (Year 2018 & 2024)



9. Americas LNG Carrier Containment Market: An Analysis



10. Europe LNG Carrier Containment Market: An Analysis



11. Asia Pacific LNG Carrier Containment Market: An Analysis



12. Rest Of World (Qatar) LNG Carrier Containment Market



13. Company Profiles



Nakilat

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT)

Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

NYK Line

Gaslog Ltd

MISC Berhad

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

BW Gas

Golar LNG.

