Global LNG Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook 2021-2025 by Type and Segment, Development Stage, Key Countries

Globally, 1,174 upcoming midstream projects are expected to start operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period. Of these, 1,073 represent new build projects and 101 are expansions of existing projects.

In the midstream sector, the trunk/transmission pipelines segment is expected to witness the start of operations of the highest number of projects globally with 509 during the 2021-2025 period. Liquids storage and gas processing segments follow with 276 and 146 projects, respectively.



Scope

Global midstream projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Global midstream projects cost by type, region, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025

Global midstream projects capacity additions by type, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025

Details of major LNG liquefaction, LNG regasification, pipelines, liquid storage, gas processing, and gas storage projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Reasons to Buy

Understand outlook of global midstream projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Understand global midstream capacity and cost outlook by key segments during the period 2021-2025

Keep abreast of key upcoming midstream projects globally during the outlook period

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong midstream projects data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global midstream sector

Assess your competitor's planned midstream projects in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-2025

2.1 Key Highlights

2.2 Midstream Projects Outlook by Type and Segment

2.3 Midstream Projects Outlook by Development Stage

2.4 Midstream Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region

2.5 Midstream Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries



3. LNG Liquefaction Projects Outlook

3.1 LNG Liquefaction Projects Outlook by Type

3.2 LNG Liquefaction Projects Outlook by Development Stage

3.3 LNG Liquefaction Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

3.4 LNG Liquefaction Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

3.5 Major LNG Liquefaction Projects



4. LNG Regasification Projects Outlook

4.1 LNG Regasification Projects Outlook by Type

4.2 LNG Regasification Projects Outlook by Development Stage

4.3 LNG Regasification Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

4.4 LNG Regasification Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

4.5 Major LNG Regasification Projects



5. Pipelines Projects Outlook

5.1 Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type

5.2 Pipeline Projects Outlook by Development Stage

5.3 Pipeline Projects Length Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

5.4 Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

5.5 Major Pipelines Projects



6. Liquids Storage Projects Outlook

6.1 Liquids Storage Projects Outlook by Type

6.2 Liquid Storage Projects Outlook by Development Stage

6.3 Liquids Storage Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

6.4 Liquids Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

6.5 Major Liquids Storage Projects



7. Gas Processing Projects Outlook

7.1 Gas Processing Projects Outlook by Type

7.2 Gas Processing Projects Outlook by Development Stage

7.3 Gas Processing Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

7.4 Gas Processing Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

7.5 Major Gas Processing Projects



8. Gas Storage Projects Outlook

8.1 Gas Storage Projects Outlook by Type

8.2 Gas Storage Projects Outlook by Development Stage

8.3 Gas Storage Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

8.4 Gas Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

8.5 Major Gas Storage Projects



9. Appendix



