Global Load Cells Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Load Cells in US$ Thousand.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 122 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Flintec Inc.

- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

- Interface, Inc.

- KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD.







LOAD CELLS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Load Cell Technology

An Overview

Benefits

Things that Need Special Attention

Weighing Technology

A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters

Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing Systems and Load Cells Industry

Table 1: Strengthening GDP Recovery Bodes Well for Favorable Growth of Gears, Drives and Speed Changers: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds Conducive Environment for Market Growth

Table 3: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Investments in Industrial Automation Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Sector for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook





3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS



Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market

A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures

Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel

Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells

Human-Robot Collaboration

Tidy Dog Toy Box

Desktop Record Cutter

The Muraka

A Review of Recent Product Innovations

Flintec's DSB7 Family of On-Board Load Cells

ADM's PT9011OVL Tool Steel Beam Load Cell

LCM Systems' ATEX/IECEx Certified, Hazardous Area Load Cells

HBM's FIT7A Digital Load Cell

Thames Side's T12 and T12A Single Point Load Cells

Thames Side Sensors' Model T38 High Temperature Load Cell

UTILCELL's Model 490 Load Cell

Rudrra Sensor's RSL Series Tension Load Cell

Thames Side's S-type T Series Load Cells

Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore

Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact in Dry Applications

USB Load Cells Make a Cut

Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress

Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications

Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load Monitoring Applications

Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems

Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor

Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot

Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market Attention

Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend

Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way

Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market

Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects





4. SELECT END-USE MARKET TRENDS



Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications

Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector

Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for Weighing Needs

Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle

Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing Systems

Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly Efficiency

Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and Assembly: A Snapshot

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Table 5: Global Automotive Production Statistics: 2011-2

(in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top

Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top

Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells

High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market

Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device Applications

Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector

Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of Load Cells

Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process Efficiency

Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Load Cell: An Introduction

Load Cells in Weighing Systems

Strain Gage-Vital for Load Cell Performance

Types of Load Cells

Single Point Load Cells

Shear Beam Load Cells

Single Ended Shear Beam

Double Ended/Dual Shear Beam

Bending Beam Load Cells

"S" Type Beam Load Cells

Smart/Digital Load Cells

Selection of Load Cell Capacity

Load Cell Measuring Range

Safe Load Limit

Safe Side Load

Ultimate Overload

Load Cell - The Limits to Performance

Static Overload

Shock Overload

Considerations in Selecting a Load Cell

Load Cell Design & Selection

Load Cell Installation

Maintenance of Load Cells

Materials Used in Load Cell Manufacturing

Tool Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

End-User Industries of Load Cells

Diverse Applications of Load Cells





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



HBM, VPG, Rice Lake, and Thames Side: Active Participants in the Global Load Cells Market

Load Cell Vendors Focus on Services Vertical to Widen Revenue Opportunities

Load Cell Manufacturers Fighting it Out with Mass-Produced Products

High-Quality & Cost Efficiency - The Way Out for Customer Retention

Investment on Research and Development - The Success Decider

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Flintec Inc. (USA)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Interface, Inc. (USA)

KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD. (China)

National Scale Technology (USA)

Novatech Measurements Limited (UK)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)

Rice Lake Weighing Systems (USA)

Thames Side Sensors Limited (UK)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (USA)

Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd. (ZEMIC) (China)

6.2 Product Launches/Introductions

HBM Launches HBM SP8 Load Cell Weighing Solution

HBM Launches New Z6R Bending Beam Load Cell

Group Four Releases OIML 7000D Certified SPF5 Single Point Load Cell

Flintec Launches RC3D Compression Load Cell

Flintec Launches PC5H, PC6H and PC7H Load Cells

FUTEK Launches LSB205 Miniature S-Beam Jr. Load Cell 2.0

LAUMAS Launches New Compression/Tension Small Size Load Cell

HBM Launches New PW15iA Digital Load Cell

Zemic Launches H2B Miniature Load Cell

Eilersen Launches World's First Hygienic Beam Load Cell

DLM Introduces 500 Tonne Telemetry Shackle Load Cell

Straightpoint Launches Three Tonne Load Cell - StageSafe

PartsPak Launches Yamato® Compatible Load Cells

Thames Side Sensors Releases New T68 S-beam Load Cell

Flintec Launches On Board Vehicle Weighing DSB7 Range of Load Cells

VPG's BLH Nobel Brand Unveils G5 Family of Weighing Instruments

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Thames Side Accredited with ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Additive Rocket Selects FUTEK's LSB200 Jr. Miniature S-Beam Load Cell

Omnidea Uses Zemic S-type Load Cells in Project H.A.W.E.

Rega Selects Zemic Q70 for Novel Stylus Tracking Force Scale

Vishay Precision Group Takes Over Stress-Tek

Rice Lake Weighing Inks Distribution Agreement with Brasil Calibração E Sistemas

VPG's Micro-Measurements Teams Up with Elexsys





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Load Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Load Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

US Industrial Weighing Equipment Market - An Insight

High Performance Scales Augment Demand for Load Cells

Improvements in Integrated Circuits Stimulate Demand for Load Cells

Mature Market Compels Manufacturers to Reduce Prices

B.Market Analytics

Table 11: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: The US Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 13: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Canadian Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 15: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Japanese Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

An Overview of Industrial Weighing Equipment Market in Europe

Major End-Use Segments for Industrial Weighing Equipment

Food, Dairy and Beverage

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Industrial Manufacturing

Other Application Sectors

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: European Historic Review for Load Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: European 14-Year Perspective for Load Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 20: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: French Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 22: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: German Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 24: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Italian Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: UK Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 28: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Spanish Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 30: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Russian Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Government Investment and Burgeoning Private Sector Buoys Growth

Industrial Growth and Modernization Fuels Demand for Weighing Equipment

Electronic Balances Market in India

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Rest of World Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 122 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 138) The United States (49) Canada (4) Japan (5) Europe (63) - France (3) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (27) - Italy (8) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16) Latin America (1)

