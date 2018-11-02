Global Location Intelligence Market Report 2015-2025 - Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 25.25 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Location Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Sales & Marketing Optimization, Remote Monitoring), By Service, By Vertical (Transportation, Retail), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global location intelligence market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.25 billion by 2025

It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of network infrastructure and smart devices coupled with rapid digitization give organizations access to diverse information about consumers, system performance, and assets among others. This factor is anticipated to spur the global location intelligence market. Furthermore, rising demand for location data to enhance business operations and to deliver personalized services is expected to further propel market growth.

Location intelligence is a business intelligence tool capability enabled by data collected from Internet of Things (IoT) and Geographic Information System (GIS) embedded devices. It enables businesses to identify consumer trends, buyer behavior, and other information about niche markets. This helps organizations make informed decisions, deliver better products and services, and mitigate market uncertainties. Organizations are incorporating real-time location monitoring capabilities in various devices, especially smartphones, for monitoring and recording geographic position of consumers to analyze trends, improve customer experience, and optimize business operations.

Majority of consumer electronics manufacturers are incorporating a variety of software and hardware components to collect consumer data over the internet. This enables them to target right audience and gain market share. Booming smartphone and smart devices industry in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to drive the market growth. Steady rise of investments in IoT technologies, number of smartphone users, and spending on connected devices in APAC countries are predicted to drive the location intelligence market over the forecast period. However, lack of network infrastructure, data privacy, awareness about geospatial and predictive analytics, as well as various operational challenges can hinder market growth.

Further key findings from the study suggest that:

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to highest adoption of IoT and presence of key players, such as Google LLC, Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., ESRI, and HERE

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising number of smartphone users and service providers, enhancement of networking technologies, and rising use of social media

Technological advancements in network communication, position determination techniques, and sensor technologies enable organizations to adopt various innovative location intelligence tools

In 2017, sales and marketing optimization and customer management applications accounted for over 20.0% and 17.0% market share respectively. These applications enable assessment of spending patterns, consumer behavior, and forecast sales enabling optimization of profitability.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

1.4. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Summary

2.2. Location Intelligence Market, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2015 - 2025

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Enhancing customer experience

3.4.1.2. Increasing investments in IoT

3.4.1.3. Growing penetration of smart devices and network services

3.4.1.4. Increasing importance of asset management across industry verticals

3.4.1.5. Predictive analytics for business

3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of awareness, expertise, and other operational challenges

3.4.2.2. Data privacy concerns

3.4.2.3. Lack of network infrastructure

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1. Increasing smartphone penetration and location infrastructure

3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.8.1. U.S.

3.8.2. Canada

3.8.3. Mexico

3.8.4. Brazil

3.8.5. Europe

3.8.6. India

3.8.7. China

3.8.8. Japan

3.8.9. Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 4. Location Intelligence Market: Application Estimates & Trends Analysis

4.1. Location Intelligence Market, by Application, 2016 & 2025

4.2. Workforce Management

4.3. Asset Management

4.4. Facility Management

4.5. Risk Management

4.6. Remote Monitoring

4.7. Sales & Marketing Optimization

4.8. Customer Management

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. Location Intelligence Market: Service Estimates & Trends Analysis

5.1. Location Intelligence Market, by Service, 2016 & 2025

5.2. Consulting

5.3. System Integration

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Location Intelligence Market: Vertical Estimates & Trends Analysis

6.1. Location Intelligence Market, by Vertical, 2016 & 2025

6.2. Retail and Consumer Goods

6.3. Government & Defense

6.4. Manufacturing & Industrial

6.5. Transportation & Logistics

6.6. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

6.7. Telecommunication & IT

6.8. Utilities & Energy

6.9. Media & Entertainment



Chapter 7. Location Intelligence Market: Regional Estimates & Trends Analysis

7.1. Location Intelligence Market, by Region, 2016 & 2025



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



ESRI

Wireless Logic

HERE Technologies

Trueposition, Inc.

Navizon, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

MDA Corporation

Supermap Software Co., Ltd

Autodesk, Inc.

