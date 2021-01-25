Global Logistics (1PL-4PL) Market Report 2020-2028 - Prevailing Trend Towards Omni-Channel Distribution

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global logistics market in terms of mode of transportation, logistics model, and geography. Based on mode of transportation, the global logistics market is segregated into roadway logistics, waterway logistics, railway logistics, and airway logistics. Similarly, on the basis of logistics model, the global logistics market is segregated into 1PL (Party Logistics), 2PL (Party Logistics), 3PL (Party Logistics), and other (4 PL etc).



The advancements in technology coupled with growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by supply chain management solutions among shippers bode well for the market growth. In addition, proliferation of e-commerce and consequent need for multi-channel distribution is aiding the logistics market worldwide. These factors are expected to contribute towards 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2020 - 2028. On the contrary, the limited workforce of truck drivers remains a major concern for roadway transportation and logistics service providers and their shippers.



The prevailing trend towards omni-channel distribution, especially in e-commerce, has had positive impact on the growth of the overall logistics market. Roadway logistics covering logistics by trailer, truck-trailer, flatbed truck, refrigerated truck, and lorry tank among others represented the largest segment in the global logistics market in 2019. The segment accounted for over 40% of the overall logistics market revenue in the same year (2019).



The trend shall prolong and the segment is presumed to hold on to its leading position by 2028. Investments made by the government's, especially in emerging economies for the development of road infrastructure and ensure connectivity between rural and urban areas has been instrumental in driving roadway transportation.



In addition, benefits offered in terms accessibility, reliability, flexibility of operations, and service makes roadway a preferred mode of transport across the globe. In terms of volume, waterway logistics led the overall logistics market worldwide and is expected to remain the dominant segment by 2028.



In 2019, Asia Pacific represented the largest logistics market worldwide followed by North America and Europe respectively. The region accounted for over 40% of the global market revenue in the same year. China represents the largest individual logistics market in the region and worldwide. The proliferation of the e-commerce sector has a positive impact on the growth of the logistics market in Asia Pacific as all e-commerce companies are striving to develop robust supply chain management, in terms of logistics and warehouse services.



With the growing trend towards near-shoring and reshoring, the manufacturers are now relocating their manufacturing facilities back to the U.S. This has resulted in an increase in volumes of freight and need for efficient supply chain management. Thus, North America is presumed to witness strong growth during the forecast period 2020 - 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Logistics Market Snapshot



3. Global Logistics Market Analysis

3.1. Global Logistics Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.7.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.7.2. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Logistics Market Revenue, By Mode of Transportation , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Roadway Logistics

4.3. Waterway Logistics

4.4. Railway Logistics

4.5. Airway Logistics



5. Global Logistics Market Revenue, By Logistics Model , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. 1PL

5.3. 2PL

5.4. 3PL

5.5. Others (4PL, etc.)



6. North America Logistics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

6.1. North America Logistics Market Revenue, By Mode of Transportation, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

6.1.1. Roadway Logistics

6.1.2. Waterway Logistics

6.1.3. Railway Logistics

6.1.4. Airway Logistics

6.2. North America Logistics Market Revenue, By Logistics Model, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

6.2.1. 1PL

6.2.2. 2PL

6.2.3. 3PL

6.2.4. Others (4PL, etc.)

6.3. North America Logistics Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.1.1. U.S. Logistics Market Revenue, By Mode of Transportation, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

6.3.1.2. U.S. Logistics Market Revenue, By Logistics Model, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

6.3.2. Canada

6.3.2.1. Canada Logistics Market Revenue, By Mode of Transportation, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)

6.3.2.2. Canada Logistics Market Revenue, By Logistics Model, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)



7. Europe Logistics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)



8. Asia Pacific Logistics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)



9. Rest of World Logistics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Tn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

10.2. J.B. Hunt Transport Services

10.3. Ceva Holdings LLC

10.4. United Parcel Service, Inc.

10.5. FedEx Corp.

10.6. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

10.7. Kenco Group

10.8. Americold Logistics, LLC.

10.9. UTi Worldwide Inc.

10.10. Deutsche Post DHL Group

10.11. XPO Logistics Inc



