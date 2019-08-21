Global Logistics Automation Market is Expected to Reach $126.53 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Logistics Automation market is accounted for $42.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $126.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Logistics Automation market include Daifuku, Beumer Group, Dematic, Falcon Autotechl, Honeywell Intelligrated, Jungheinrich AG, Knapp AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer, Swisslog, System Logistics SPA, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Toshiba Logistics, Vitronic and Wisetech Global.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are exponential growth of the E-Commerce Industry, Advancements in Robotics and Emergence of IoT. Furthermore, Implementation of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics, increasing adoption of industry 4.0 and need to ensure workforce safety are considered as the future growth opportunities of the market. However, Lack of uniform governance standards and high capital investment may hamper the market growth.

Logistics automation is the application of computer software and/or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. It refers to operations within a warehouse or distribution center, with broader tasks undertaken by supply chain management systems and enterprise resource planning systems. A logistics automation system compliments the facilities provided by higher-level computer systems. Changes due to economic development, enhancement of disposal income, affordability, and buying a pattern of customers has led to the growth of the logistics automation market. The increasing affordability is, thereby, raising expectations for better services, in terms of product portfolio, delivery time, and cost, which in turn is increasing the demand for logistics automation as it can increase the efficiency of warehousing and transportation.

Based on end user, retail & e-commerce segment is projected to be the growing segment. The era of digitalization has increased internet penetration in recent years. The exposure to the internet has raised the desire for luxury among people. In recent years, people started spending more on luxury and comfort. E-commerce provides a wide variety of products and services over the internet and the flexibility to shop at any time from any place. This flexibility has increased people's interest in e-commerce.

By geography, Asia-Pacific has witnessed an exponential growth in the logistics automation market in recent years, which is estimated to continue over the forecast period. The increasing demand for automated machine handling solutions from manufacturing industries and warehouses, to provide customers with improved service efficiency, is boosting the market in the region. The increasing adoption of logistics automation solutions by enterprises in emerging economies, such as India and China, is driving the growth of the logistics automation market in the Asia-Pacific region. Developing countries, like China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are majorly contributing to significant growth of the market in this region.

Components Covered:

Transportation Management

Warehouse & Storage Management

Organization Sizes Covered:



Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Applications Covered:

Hardware

Services

Software

End Users Covered:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, & Energy

Pharmaceuticals

Retail & E-Commerce

Other End Users



Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

